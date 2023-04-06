Wall Street Week | Latest Episodes

Steve Forbes: Federal Reserve's new plan for a digital dollar is 'ominous news'
Forbes Media chair Steve Forbes reacts to reports the Federal Reserve is planning a new digital dollar, claiming this will be a form of 'social control' on 'The Evening Edit.'
American needs to stand up to 'bullies' like Xi Jinping and China: Rob Wittman
House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss Speaker Kevin McCarthy's meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.
Alvin Bragg's charges against Trump have 'statute of limitations issues': Don Peebles
Peebles Corporation founder and CEO Don Peebles discusses Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against former President Donald Trump and the latest in U.S. commercial real estate on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'
We need to know if federal funds are being used in this investigation: Rep. Bryan Steil
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisc., discusses the various questions arising surrounding the federal government’s involvement in Trump probe on ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.’
Housing seeing signs Fed will engineer a 'soft landing': Ara Hovnanian
Hovnanian Enterprises chairman and CEO Ara Hovnanian discusses the challenges facing homebuyers and the impact of the Fed on the U.S. housing market.
Economist Nouriel Roubini warns global economy is at risk of 'hard landing'
Atlas Capital chief economist Nouriel Roubini breaks down how recession, a debt crisis and out-of-control inflation makes the 'perfect storm' on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'
Steve Forbes breaks down what February's job report means for Americans
Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes and CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder joined 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss the latest jobs report that saw February add 311,000 jobs and unemployment rate rising to 3.6%.
China has entered into a Cold War with the US: Rep. Mike Waltz
House Foreign Affairs Committee's Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to weigh in on growing pressure for President Biden to hold China accountable.
Social security is set to go insolvent within a decade
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses how senators are considering raising the retirement age to 70 on ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.’
The Fed is very likely going to over-tighten: David Bahnsen
The Bahnsen Group founder David Bahnsen discusses the Fed’s Christopher Waller saying that they will need to raise rates higher than anticipated to prevent inflation surge on ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.’
Robert Lighthizer: China is a massive unfriendly force to the United States
Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss the growing tensions between the United States and China.
Ice Cube on the direction of the country: America is 'very uneasy' right now
BIG3 CEO and co-founder Ice Cube joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to discuss conversations taking place to sell some of BIG3's teams to investors.
Miranda Devine: Hunter Biden hearing was rather frustrating
Miranda Devine, New York Post columnist on the first hearing into the Hunter Biden laptop story on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'
Investment strategist on the impact of higher buyback tax on stocks
Janney Montgomery Scott chief investment strategist Mark Luschini joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to weigh in on President Biden's push to quadruple the stock buyback tax.
KT McFarland: Chinese spy balloon is a deliberate attempt to humiliate the Untied States
Former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' to weigh in on President Biden handling of a Chinese spy balloon traveling across the United States.
This is a classic sign of a stagflationary recession: Economist
Former Council of Economic Advisers chair Kevin Hassett and former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli react to the economy adding 517,000 new positions and the unemployment rate dropping to 3.4% on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'
Biden touts economy amid mass layoffs, recession fear
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO and president Mark Tepper claims President Biden is too busy 'popping champagne bottles' despite the economy 'softening' on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wallstreet.
Maria Bartiromo goes one-on-one with Chevron CEO on green energy transition
Chevron chairman and CEO Michael Wirth calls for policy that incentivizes investing for renewable fuels today and the technologies of tomorrow on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'
David Rubenstein: Best time to invest is when people are walking away from markets
Carlye Group chairman David Rubenstein joins 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' with his thoughts on the strength of the U.S. economy and investing in China.
Daniel Niles predicts 'big slowdowns' in these tech stocks
The Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Daniel Niles gives his take on how and what will shape investing in 2023 on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'