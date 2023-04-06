Varney| Latest Episodes

Brother of Russia prisoner Paul Whelan urges Biden to bring his brother home
Brother of U.S. Marine detained in Russia, David Whelan, calls on the Biden administration to do more to bring home his brother Paul and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on 'Varney & Co.'
Chris Spear rips California's move to force half of all trucks to be electric by 2035: 'Sheer embarrassment'
American Trucking Association CEO Chris Spear rips an EPA-approved California proposal that will require half of all trucks to be electric by the year 2035.
Private credit will fill the lending void left by Wall Street banks: Jason Katz
UBS managing director and senior portfolio manager Jason Katz discusses the benefits of private credit as banks shy away from lending on 'Varney & Co.'
NASDAQ 'fallen angels' will rebound in 2023: Kyle Wool
Dominari Financial CEO Kyle Wool analyzes the tech sector and discusses how many times the Fed could raise rates on 'Varney & Co.'
IRS plans to add 30K new employees by end of 2025, spending plan details
FOX Business' Lydia Hu breaks down the Internal Revenue Service's expansion plan, and reports that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claims audits will not increase.
Biden budget readying for 'major fights ahead': Stephen Moore
FreedomWorks senior economic contributor Stephen Moore explains how the Internal Revenue Service's $80 billion restructuring will impact middle-class families.
Classified document leaks can have 'dangerous' consequences: Laura Ballman
National security expert and former CIA operations officer Laura Ballman discusses the importance of joint cooperation amid leaked Pentagon documents relating to the Ukraine war.
KT McFarland: What happened to the integrity of the US military?
Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland reacts to the Biden administration blaming Trump for its handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal on 'Varney & Co.'
US is on the verge of a 'very serious' credit crisis: Jeff Sica
Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder Jeff Sica explains why he's concerned about the banking sector on 'Varney & Co.'
Dr. Dawn Buckingham says ‘Biden border blunder’ is endangering the entire country: ‘Unacceptable’
Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham discusses the state of the southern border as officials prepare for the end of Title 42.
US should focus on making Taiwan much more of a ‘porcupine’ for China: Christian Whiton
Former State Department official Christian Whiton discusses foreign policy issues including growing tensions over Taiwan, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the White House defending its botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
Chicago teachers unions spent member dues to get Brandon Johnson elected: Mailee Smith
Illinois Policy Institute labor policy senior director Mailee Smith argues teachers' unions helped Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson get elected on 'Varney & Co.'
White House’s report on the botched Afghanistan exit is an ‘admission of guilt’: Kim Strassel
Fox News contributor Kim Strassel reacts to the report on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the House Committee’s decision to subpoena an ex-prosecutor in probe of the Trump indictment.
Chicago Police have 'very low morale' after progressive Brandon Johnson's victory: Corey Brooks
New Beginnings Church of Chicago Senior Pastor Corey Brooks says he's concerned the progressive policies of newly elected Mayor Brandon Johnson will strain his relationship with law enforcement on 'Varney & Co.'
US has 'very narrow' retaliation options against China: Michael Pillsbury
Hudson Institute Director of the Center on Chinese Strategy Michael Pillsbury says China's 'greatest fear' is that the U.S. will officially announce Taiwan is independent from China.
Amazon has underperformed since 2021 Big Tech peak: Mark Mahaney
Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney unveils his new Amazon price target on 'Varney & Co.'
March jobs report keeps Fed on its rate path: Kenny Polcari
SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discusses how the March jobs could affect future Fed rate decisions on 'Varney & Co.'
Mark Weinstein on ways to regulate artificial intelligence
MeWe founder Mark Weinstein joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss ways to regulate artificial intelligence and warns of its impact on human creativity.
Michigan repeals Right-to-Work law amid the decline in union membership number
FOX Business' Jeff Flock discusses Michigan's repeal of its Right-to-Work law.
Newsom’s attack against DeSantis is a ‘campaign for the presidency’: Raymond Arroyo
Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to react to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s controversial attack against Ron DeSantis.