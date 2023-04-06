The Evening Edit | Latest Episodes

These standards can't be met by 2030: Rep. Pat Fallon
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, weighs in on the EPA's plans to curb auto emissions on 'The Evening Edit.'
This is our window to economically strike China: Vivek Ramaswamy
2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses Biden’s unwillingness to announce a second run and what the U.S. could be doing to beat China economically on ‘The Evening Edit.’
It’s unlikely there would be a war in Taiwan without US forces: Christian Whiton
Former State Department official Christian Whiton discusses the rising tensions over Taiwan and the leaked Pentagon documents on ‘The Evening Edit.’
CEOs should prepare their records for tax changes as IRS expands
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary reacts to the IRS’ expansion, saying CEOs should start preparing their records for audits and the agency could be ‘your friend’ with certain programs.
Larry Elder addresses what it will take to shine a light on San Francisco's crime crisis
'The Larry Elder Show' host weighs in on the growing crime problem in San Francisco in the wake of the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee on 'The Evening Edit.'
We should not be ‘putting out to pasture’ our fossil fuels: Liz Peek
Fox News contributor Liz Peek discusses how a growing number of U.S. states may see a loss of gas pipelines used to heat homes and power appliances on ‘The Evening Edit.’
The Biden admin acknowledges no ‘accountability’ for Afghanistan: Ronny Jackson
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Steamboat Institute Blankley fellow Phil Wegmann discuss the Biden admin’s report on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal on ‘The Evening Edit.’
Dr. Fauci, NIH, NIAID have ‘no oversight’: Justin Goodman
White Coat Waste senior vice president Justin Goodman says they Dr. Fauci spent taxpayer dollars into animal testing at the Wuhan lab where COVID-19 originated.
Rep. Ryan Zinke addresses growing market debate on China's threat to US dollar
Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., recounts meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan's leaders in the wake of China's threats on 'The Evening Edit.'
Kristin Tate: There is no accountability with the Biden administration
Independent Women's Voice fellow Kristin Tate joins 'The Evening Edit' to discuss the Biden White House blaming former President Donald Trump for the 'botched' Afghanistan withdrawal.
Joe Biden’s America shouldn’t be our future: Matthew Whitaker
Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker discusses a CNN poll that found a majority of Democrats want a new nominee for 2024 on 'The Evening Edit.'
Alvin Bragg is not prosecuting everyday crime: Madeline Brame
Grieving mother Madeline Brame and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., discusses rampant crime in NYC and why DA Alvin Bragg should focus on the Big Apple and not Donald Trump on ‘The Evening Edit.’
Byron Donalds: The amount of fraud associated with these programs was 'outrageous'
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., reacts to new estimates for pandemic relief fraud and some states misusing COVID education funds on 'The Evening Edit.'
Bragg has a 'long way to go' to prove Trump misconduct: Andrew Cherkasky
'The Evening Edit' panelists Chris Swecker and Andrew Cherkasky discuss the 'issues' with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Alvin Bragg is the poster child for soft-on-crime prosecutors: Rep. James Comer
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., explains the holes in Alvin Bragg’s indictment case against former President Donald Trump on ‘The Evening Edit.’
Biden 'lied to our face' about a matter of national security: James Carafano
Ret. Lt. Col. James Carafano weighs in on the White House downplaying reports a Chinese spy craft was able to gather intelligence over sensitive military sites before being shot down on 'The Evening Edit.'
There was no felony offense mentioned in Trump’s indictment: Katie Cherkasky
Former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky and former U.S. attorney Guy Lewis explain how DA Alvin Bragg needs to connect his allegations to a felony in order for the case to survive on ‘The Evening Edit.’
Trump indictment as flimsy as everyone expected: Miranda Devine
Retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine react to the case against former President Donald Trump on 'The Evening Edit.'
Trump shouldn't have to go through a trial for this case: Bill McGurn
Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn weighs in on the 34 felony counts against former President Donald Trump on 'The Evening Edit.'
We are now vulnerable to these geopolitical decisions: Neil Chatterjee
Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Neil Chatterjee discusses the impact on the U.S. of OPEC+ cutting oil production on ‘The Evening Edit.’