Reporter Hit | Latest Episodes

Ford unveils new vehicles at America’s oldest auto show
FOX Business’ Madison Alworth reports on new Ford vehicles and auto trends at the New York International Auto Show.
Nissan showing off EV innovations at the New York International Auto Show
FOX Business’ Madison Alworth shares the latest innovations in electric vehicles at the New York International Auto Show.
High child care costs keeping parents out of work
A New Jersey mother feels ‘defeated’ because the high cost of child care is keeping her out of work. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu with more.
Here's what Apple CEO Tim Cook had to say about his company's revenue decline
FOX Business correspondent Susan Li shares her key takeaways from a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company reported its earnings on 'The Evening Edit.'
Semiconductor industry investments surge
FOX Business’ Jeff Flock speaks with Hessert Chevy owner Tom Hessert on the boost in the semiconductor industry and what it means for the tech industry and overall economy.
Pilot says FAA system issue has never been seen before
FOX Business' Ed Lawrence on the FAA nationwide outage.
White House, Congress set to square off on vaccine mandate for troops
Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the debate over whether military members should be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on 'The Evening Edit.'
Democrats aim for lame-duck spending spree
Congress looks to avoid government shutdown. Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram with more.
Retailers combat crime spike during holiday season
FOX Business' Jeff Flock speaks with a Philadelphia store owner as crime sprees wreak havoc on small businesses.
Air marshals facing mandatory border deployment
Hundreds of federal air marshals are being removed from flights and deployed to the southern border. FOX Business’ Grady Trimble with more.
Police crackdown on driving while high
Police officers are cracking down on driving while high ahead of the holidays. FOX Business' Madison Alworth participates in a ride along with a Crandford police sergeant to discuss the efforts.
Crime, inflation prompting Latino voters to turn to GOP
FOX Business’ Madison Alworth reports on a growing number of Latino voters looking to vote red in Tuesday's election.
Fetterman's record as mayor in spotlight ahead of debate with Dr. Oz
Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports from Harrisburg, Pa. on what Braddock residents think of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman ahead of his first debate with Mehmet Oz on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'
No vote on comprehensive House stock trading ban bill before the midterms
Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the latest concerning legislation which would ban lawmakers, family members and senior aides from trading stocks on 'The Evening Edit.'
Congress has one week to avoid a government shutdown
The dispute over the Mountain Valley Pipeline could be the catalyst for a shutdown, reports Fox News’ Chad Pergram. Virginia Dem. Sen. Tim Kaine and West Virginia Dem. Sen. Joe Manchin go head-to-head ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline.
Democrats in clean-up mode after Biden declares pandemic is over
Democrats attempt to walk back President Biden's statement on the COVID pandemic. Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram with the latest.
Delivery companies prepare early for holiday shopping despite FedEx recession warning
FOX Business’ Madison Alworth reports on how the FedEx warning impacts delivery companies ahead of holiday shopping.
Renters relocating due to surging prices
As rent doubles in some parts of the country, some renters are relocating due to the surge in costs. FOX Business' Madison Alworth with the latest.
Small business owners feel impact of inflation
Small businesses continue to struggle as inflation alters consumers' spending habits. FOX Business' Madison Alworth with the latest.
Funding the government is on top of Senate's to-do list after returning from recess
The Senate returns from their recess with a long to-do list. Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest.