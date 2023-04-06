Mornings with Maria | Latest Episodes

Everything and everybody in China belongs to the communist party: Xi Van Fleet
1776 Action Senior Fellow and survivor of Mao's revolution warns of the dangers of China's aggression and every individuals' duty to report to the communist party.
Ukraine war leaked documents likely trying to tell public 'there's a problem': Kiron Skinner
Fox News contributor and Pepperdine University professor Kiron Skinner says after 20 years of working with the Pentagon, document leaks are associated with 'a big argument' within government.
Biden policies 'thwarting' American oil supply: Mike Sommers
American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers calls for a new five-year oil plan from Joe Biden and exploration of Gulf of Mexico drilling opportunities.
Brandon Judd rips Biden admin's new tactic to speed up asylum process: 'Everything they do is bait and switch'
National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd on the Biden administration's 'credible fear' screenings for migrants, the flood of drugs coming into the U.S. and an uptick in Chinese nationals border apprehensions.
GOP-led committee subpoenas big banks on Biden records
Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., on the Democrats' handling of the Biden family business probe, Americans' confidence in Biden's ability to tackle China and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg accusing Republicans of undermining his investigation.
US is funding the 'Chinese war machine': Gordon Chang
Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang argues China 'emotionally' wanting to go to war means 'anything can happen' at any time.
US economy adds 236K jobs in March
March jobs report hits below expectations. FOX Business' Cheryl Casone with more.
Rep. Burgess Owens: The days of 'fairness and respect' are 'gone right now'
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, discusses the IRS' spending plan, the GOP's probe into the charges against Donald Trump, the Securing Our Students Act and reacts to Vogue placing Stormy Daniels on their magazine cover.
Employers must focus on culture to ‘win the game’: Jessica Kriegel
Culture Partners chief scientist Jessica Kriegel joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the latest online trend called where employees are abruptly quitting their jobs.
2024 candidate Asa Hutchinson on Trump indictment: America needs to reform its Department of Justice
Republican 2024 presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss his campaign, Trump’s indictment, and the border crisis.
Trump indictment 'insufficient on its face,' 'tons of problems here': Doug Collins
Former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins discusses the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaing a former NY prosecutor, the politicization of the Trump indictment and Biden family business dealings.
China getting 'cheap layups' due to 'American weakness' and 'passivity' from Biden: Steve Yates
America First Policy Institute senior fellow Steve Yates argues Congress is 'on the right sheet of music' with China relations while the Biden administration is 'pretty conflicted.'
US regulators are 'squeezing' crypto, stifling innovation: Christopher Alexander
Liberty Blockchain CCO Christopher Alexander discusses the resiliency of bitcoin and other digital assets after the SVB collapse on 'Mornings with Maria.'
US needs to take 'every step' to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan: Sen. Tom Cotton
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discusses China's response following Speaker McCarthy's meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the White House downplaying intelligence from the spy craft mission and Trump's indictment.
Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘Biased, complicit, corrupt’ media destroying the country
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., discusses the Biden family's business dealings, the mainstream media's role in 'covering up' for the president and fallout from Trump's arraignment.
House Judiciary should expose 'nothing burger' Trump prosecution: Rep. Jeff Van Drew
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., discusses the GOP weighing subpoenas for Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg over the prosecution of former President Trump, and the negative impact from offshore wind farms, including adverse effects to whales.
Texas gains control of Rio Grande islands where migrants hideout
Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham says the state wants to give law enforcement 'every opportunity' to protect the border and apprehend illegal immigrants.
Jonathan DT Ward: The' next step' for the US in the Pacific is to put a 'defensive posture behind our values-based diplomacy'
Atlas Organization founder Jonathan D.T. Ward discusses Speaker McCarthy's meeting with the Taiwanese president, lawmakers convening with CEOs to discuss China concerns and the push to strip the nation of its most-favored trade status.
Rep. John James claims Democrats don't want supply chains out of China
Rep. John James, R-Mich., details legislation that seeks to declassify China as a 'developing' nation, taking away favored nation and tax exemptions.
Sam Waksal sounds off on the ‘implosion’ of the biotech sectors: ‘It’s painful’
Graviton Chairman and CEO Sam Waksal joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the recent ‘implosion’ in the biotech sector and the country's latest efforts to fuel Alzheimer’s research.