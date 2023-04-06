Making Money with Charles Payne | Latest Episodes

Mega-cap, tech stocks might be ‘running out of steam,’ but still go after names with EPS warnings: Danielle Shay
Simpler Trading VP of Options Danielle Shay tells 'Making Money' the Big Tech and semiconductor rally is not ‘completely dead’ and companies with EPS warnings could be good investments.
Charles Payne: Macron's China visit is a wakeup call for the US
'Making Money' host Charles Payne blasts French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China after he announced Europe should not be a 'vassal' in the U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan.
Recession seems unavoidable after the Fed 'flooded the system': Brian Wesbury
First Trust Advisors chief economist Brian Wesbury analyzes the banking credit crunch on 'Making Money.'
Market 'isn't likely to go up a whole bunch' until it sees recession: Bob Doll
Crossmark Global chief investment officer Bob Doll predicts a trader's market for cheap stocks through the rest of this year.
Charles Payne: US economy could still have a 'soft landing'
'Making Money' host Charles Payne discusses the financial challenges facing the nation.
Tennessee Democratic lawmakers violated rules, incited an insurrection: David Webb
Fox News contributor David Webb reacts to the Tennessee House ousting two Democratic legislators over gun control protests on 'Making Money.'
Fed should've known aggressive rate hikes would cause banking crisis: Jim Bianco
Bianco Research President Jim Bianco argues the Fed could worsen the banking turmoil by further raising rates on 'Making Money.'
Charles Payne: History may not repeat, but it does rhyme
FOX Business host Charles Payne breaks down the stock market before its Good Friday close on "Making Money.'
Tech is the fuel for the rallies: Jessica Inskip
OptionsPlay Director of Education and Product Jessica Inskip provides insight on fueling the bear market rally on 'Making Money.'
How likely is it that the US dollar will be surpassed?
Yardeni Research President Ed Yardeni, RIA Advisors CIO Lance Roberts and NatWest Markets Co-Head of Global Economics Michelle Girard provide insight on the state of the U.S. economy on 'Making Money.'
Charles Payne: Let's save Americans from this dreaded drug crisis
FOX Business host Charles Payne calls out President Biden's climate doomsday rhetoric and tells him to focus on the drug crisis on 'Making Money.'
UnitedHealth Group is a buy with a lot of upside: Elizabeth Evans
Evans May Wealth managing partner Elizabeth Evans provides insight on ETFs and key names to watch on 'Making Money.'
We are still in a soft landing scenario: Anastasia Amoroso
iCapital Network chief investment strategist Anastasia Amoroso provides insight on the Federal Reserve's moves on 'Making Money.'
Bragg is one example of politicized law enforcement by Democrats: Tom Fitton
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton calls out the arraignment of former President Trump on 'Making Money.'
Charles Payne: Our economy is probably lurching into a recession
FOX Business host Charles Payne provides insight on the jobs market on 'Making Money.'
Don Luskin to investors: Now is the time to buy the wreckage
TrendMacro chief investment officer Don Luskin reacts to the arraignment of President Trump and provides investing advice on 'Making Money.'
They are turning misdemeanors into felonies: Tom Fitton
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton calls out the arraignment of former President Trump on 'Making Money.'
There is still a lot of pain in the market: Sarah Kunst
Cleo Capital Managing Director Sarah Kunst reveals key names investors should watch on 'Making Money.'
Gen Z is 'very receptive' to digital currency: Randi Hipper
Miss Teen Cryto Randi Hipper provides insight on teaching Generation Z about investing in cryptocurrency on 'Making Money.'
Charles Payne: We are barreling toward a recession
FOX Business host Charles Payne analyzes manufacturing data on 'Making Money.'