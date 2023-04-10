Legends and Lies | Latest Episodes

Legends & Lies: Francis Marion
Veteran of the French and Indian War Francis Marion faces trials and tribulations in his military career in this episode of ‘Legends & Lies.’
Legend & Lies: President George Washington Forged in Conflict
An economic free-fall divides the nation and America braces for war on this episode of ‘Legends & Lies.’
Thomas Jefferson: Writer, philosopher, politician and conflicted soul
Host Kelsey Grammer tells the real tale of the best writer among the Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, on 'Legends & Lies: The Patriots.'
Benedict Arnold: Seeker of fame and glory, hot-tempered military genius, and America's most notorious traitor
Our nation's first villain, General Benedict Arnold, has his true story told by host Kelsey Grammer and historians on 'Legends & Lies: The Patriots.'
'Behind every commander, lies a man:' Gen. George Washington
Host Kelsey Grammer takes on the challenge to give an honest account of the father of our nation, George Washington, on 'Legends & Lies.'
Benjamin Franklin: Enduring symbol of America's potential for greatness
In the latest of the 'American Patriots' series, host Kelsey Grammer and accomplished historians bring the true story of renaissance man Benjamin Franklin to life on 'Legends & Lies.'
Boston's most influential Founding Father: John Adams
Join host Kelsey Grammer in unveiling the true story behind the legend of John Adams on 'Legends & Lies.'
Deconstructing the 'Architect of the Revolution' Sam Adams
Join host Kelsey Grammer in following the life and exploits of one of America's Founding Fathers, Sam Adams, in 'Legends and Lies.'
'Legends & Lies': The Real Lone Ranger
'Legends & Lies' recounts the life of deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves whose career, historians say, mirrored that of the Lone Ranger.
'Legends & Lies': The Real Lone Ranger
FOX Business' 'Legends and Lies' recounts the life of deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves whose career, historians say, mirrored that of the Lone Ranger.
'Legends & Lies': The Real Lone Ranger
FOX Business' 'Legends and Lies' recounts the life of deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves whose career, historians say, mirrored that of the Lone Ranger.
'Legends & Lies': The Real Lone Ranger
FOX Business' 'Legends and Lies' recounts the life of deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves whose career, historians say, mirrored that of the Lone Ranger.
'Legends & Lies': Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
FOX Business' 'Legends and Lies' recounts the life of Butch Cassidy, a charismatic leader, charming criminal and founder of the notorious 'Wild Bunch.'
The story behind the most legendary outlaw in the history of the West
‘Legends & Lies’ showcases the history behind Billy the Kid, a notorious outlaw of the American West.
George Armstrong Custer: The war hero
'Legends and Lies' details the life of George Armstrong Custer, known to America as a decorated civil war veteran, ambitious leader and heroic warrior.
Legends & Lies: Davy Crockett
FOX Business 'Legends & Lies' details the life of Davy Crockett, a true frontiersman and backwoods hero from the Tennessee foothills.
The history of Black Bart, the bandit who left behind not bloodshed, but poetry
‘Legends & Lies’ tells the story of the West’s most eccentric stage coach bandit, Black Bart.
'Wild Bill' Hickok: Plains Justice
FOX Business 'Legends & Lies' recounts the life of American old west James Butler 'Wild Bill' Hickok, an unruly lawman and gunslinger.
The history behind notorious gunfighter, Doc Holliday
‘Legends and Lies’ tells the story of outlaw Doc Holliday and his life of violence.
Every myth has its reckoning: Jesse James' true story on 'Legends & Lies'
Learn the truth behind the legend of Jesse James on FOX Business' 'Legends & Lies.'