Kudlow | Latest Episodes

Banks are no longer the main ‘risk’ for the economy: Joseph Sternberg
Wall Street Journal editorial board member and columnist Joseph Sternberg says hedge funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds and money market funds are prone to risks, with difficult regulations.
EPA proposes new limits on auto emissions, an attempt to ‘prop up’ electric vehicle tech: Mandy Gunasekara
Former EPA Chief of Staff Mandy Gunasekara says this EPA proposal would be a ‘defacto ban’ on internal combustion engines and says they do not have the authority to ban certain technology.
'BAD NEWS': Fed's balance sheet has expanded back up to former high, says Art Laffer
Former Reagan economist Art Laffer says inflation should fall by 2.5% for a ‘soft-landing,’ criticizes current fiscal policy measures and says the GOP should do more to help the ‘weak’ economy.
Classified documents leak from Pentagon a 'damage' to national security: Kash Patel
Former deputy director of National Intelligence Kash Patel criticizes the Biden Administration for their lack of answers following the document leak as the Pentagon assesses the damage.
The IRS is going to increase audits on everyone: Grover Norquist
Americans for Tax Reform's Grover Norquist discusses concerns about IRS overreach and how it was granted $80 billion in funding on ‘Kudlow.’
There has been a massive move towards a central bank digital currency: Monica Crowley
‘The Monica Crowley’ podcast host Monica Crowley warns about the push to adopt a digital currency across the western world on ‘Kudlow.’
Financial experts respond to Biden claiming agenda ignited a manufacturing boom
Finance experts John Carney and Nancy Tengler discuss the new jobs report and President Biden's economic agenda on 'Kudlow.'
Brian Kilmeade has advice for Biden in creating a healthier economy
'One Nation' host Brian Kilmeade breaks down the Democrats' spending spree as inflation remains elevated near a 40-year high on 'Kudlow.'
Young generations are 'not in favor' of restoring the dignity of work: Bill Bennett
Fox News contributor and former U.S. Secretary of Education Bill Bennett questions if parents today talk to their children about the value of work.
Trump's policies will look a lot more appealing in 2024: Mike Ozanian
Panelists Guy Benson, Liz Peek and Mike Ozanian give their take on 2024 election frontrunners on 'Kudlow.'
Kevin Hassett: The Federal Reserve is pointing the finger at Trump
Former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under Trump Kevin Hassett reacts to President Biden and Janet Yellen passing the blame for the banking crisis on 'Kudlow.'
Kevin McCarthy: Supplying weapons early to deter war matters
House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy details his meeting with the Taiwan president and calls out the Democrats' spending problem on 'Kudlow.'
Larry Kudlow: It is important US currency is the center of the world's financial system
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow provides insight on the value of the U.S. dollar on 'Kudlow.'
Trump probe is showing the two-tier system of justice: Kash Patel
Former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley and former defense official Kash Patel react to the indictment of the former president on 'Kudlow.'
Newt Gingrich: Growth and prosperity is how you save Social Security and Medicare
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich voices his concerns about the state of the economy under President Biden on 'Kudlow.'
We will never get rid of inflation with this much cash going out: Kevin O'Leary
'Cold Hard Truth' author Kevin O'Leary provides insight on the state of the U.S. economy on 'Kudlow.'
Larry Kudlow: Indicting Trump was all about politics
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow says former President Trump is standing tall amid his indictment on 'Kudlow.'
Kayleigh McEnany: Our trust in institutions is on the floor
Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany reacts to former President Trump's speech following his indictment on 'Kudlow.'
Trump probe: What counts as campaign expenditures?
Capital University law professor Bradley Smith reacts to the indictment of former President Donald Trump on 'Kudlow.'
Andy McCarthy: Trump’s indictment is insufficient
Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy says Trump’s prosecutors want to ‘drag’ the former president through this process financially, emotionally, and politically on ‘Kudlow.’