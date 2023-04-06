How America Works with Mike Rowe | Latest Episodes

'How America Works': Tools
FOX Business host Mike Rowe details the process of producing tools and the challenges that may come with it.
'How America Works': Producing glass
FOX Business host Mike Rowe breaks down the process of making glass in the United States and which products can be produced from the material.
'How America Works': Wheat is an 'essential ingredient' of the US
FOX Business host Mike Rowe reveals the process of how wheat is broken down to be made into certain products that Americans either use or consume.
'How America Works': National parks are part of what makes America great
Host Mike Rowe reveals what it takes for rangers to manage our nation's national parks and its impact on our economy and environment.
'How America Works': Pipelines
Host Mike Rowe breaks down the process of building pipelines and how they impact every day essentials such as water, oil and gas.
'How America Works': The United States Army
Host Mike Rowe takes a look at the daily challenges the US Army faces while training to serve our country.
How America Works: Wildland firefighters
Mike Rowe dives into the work of wildland firefighters and gives a behind the scenes look at the responders' daily tasks.
Pen to paper -- not the cloud
Host Mike Rowe takes us to International Paper in Columbus, Miss. where workers manufacture pine pulp for paper products, on 'How America Works.'
No 'huffing and puffing' here: brick manufacturing on 'How America Works'
Host Mike Rowe explores Old Carolina Brick Company in Salisbury, N.C., where manufacturers are going above and beyond in the current building boom to make 40,000 bricks per day.
'Big Sugar:' How America Works
Host Mike Rowe goes in-depth into the American sugar industry, from cane to candy, on 'How America Works.'
How America Works: The USS George H.W. Bush
Mike Rowe, host of 'How America Works,' tours the nuclear-powered USS George H.W. Bush naval aircraft carrier warship
'Go big or go home:' Heavy equipment workers on Mike Rowe's 'How America Works'
Mike Rowe covers the great workers of America who create the construction equipment needed to keep the nation building.
Mechanic Kirk Simmons walks through how he fixes issues at the mill
Host Mike Rowe follows mechanic Kirk Simmons as he works to ensure the machines at the textile mill are running smoothly on ‘How America Works.’
Mike Rowe highlights operations in the textile industry
Host Mike Howe discusses how America has increased output, not decreased, over the last several years on ‘How America Works.’
Mike Rowe highlights the of aluminum production process
Host Mike Rowe displays the behind the scenes details at an aluminum plant on ‘How America Works.’
Mike Rowe dives into the process behind making aluminum
Host Mike Rowe showcases one of the plants responsible for making the most importance metal in the world, aluminum, on ‘How America Works.’
Do you know how many grocery store items contain corn?
Host Mike Rowe showcases grocery store items containing corn and the men and women keeping this prevalent ingredient in regular supply on ‘How America Works.’
Mike Rowe dives into the process behind corn production
Host Mike Rowe dives into the processes and people making the production of corn possible on ‘How America Works.’
Meet the cowboys of Bergen Ranch
Host Mike Rowe showcases the cowboys at Bergen Ranch that are responsible for putting 27 billion lbs of beef on our plates every year on ‘How America Works.’
Our law enforcement works 24/7 to keep a lid on society’s sinister pursuits: Mike Rowe
Fox Business Host Mike Rowe discusses on ‘How America Works’ how our law enforcement works to keep crime at bay.