Fox Business Tonight | Latest Episodes

Our job is to protect the American people: Brandon Judd
National Border patrol council present Brandon Judd discusses revealed emails showing backlash against WH ‘whipping’ narrative on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
This is the first indication things are going down south: Steve Forbes
Forbes Media chairman Steve Forbes discuss how Googles parent company. Alphabet, is set to cut staff by 6% on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
WEF elites discuss potential censorship in the US
Former White House deputy director of strategic communications Roma Daravi discusses the desire for WEF leaders to control free speech on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Biden shrugs of document probe: ‘No there, there’
David Asman and former assistant U.S. attorney Andy McCarthy discuss how Biden dismissed document scandal as White House stonewalls on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Baldwin to be charged in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
WSJ reporter Katherine Sayre discusses how the DA is charging Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
House speaker McCarthy terminates proxy voting
Monica Crowley and Johns Hopkins university Econ professor Steve Hanke discusses how Kevin McCarthy ended proxy voting in Congress on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Question arise over regulator’s relationship with FTX
Fox Business senior correspond Charlie Gasparino discusses emerging information regarding former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Americans struggle to prepare for possible downturn in economy
Former White House council of economic affairs Tom Philipson discusses the nearing possibility of recession on ‘Fox Business Tonight.
Parents are demanding different choices fro their children: Darla Romfo
Children’s scholarship fund national president Darla Romfo discusses the power of parents in regard to choosing their child’s education on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Still no answers regarding Chinese Penn-Biden donors
National Legal and policy center chairman Peter Flaherty explains how the UPenn-Biden donors are still unnamed after 2 years on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
From the start we have had planned leaks: Kim Strassel
WSJ columnist Kim Strassel discusses the reasoning behind why the DOJ declined to have FBI monitor documents search on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
We have police officers being disrespected on the streets of this country: Ted Williams
Former DC police detective Ted Williams discusses the data surrounding a pike in police officer gun deaths on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
WH grapples with deepening classified documents scandal
Washington Examiner investigative reporter Sarah Westwood examines the details of the classified document scandal on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Growing concerns around politicization of the justice system
Former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker discusses why she decided to leave the FBI on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Mayor Adams demands government action over migrant surge
Townhall editor Guy Benson discusses New York City mayor Eric Adam’s apparent reversal on migrant stance on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Wyoming moves to ban sales of new electric vehicles by 2035
Wyoming Sen. Jim Anderson discuss how he is pushing to have the sale of new electric vehicles banned in the state by 2035 on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Anna Paulina elected into 118th congress
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shares what all is being looked at in Congress at the moment on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
Biden’s classified documents spark Bipartisan backlash
The Washington Times opinion editor Charlie Hurt discusses the response regarding Biden’s classified documents on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
FAA links computer outage to procedural error
Washington Examiner deputy editor Kaylee McGhee White discusses the reasoning behind the FAA glitch that halted planes nationwide on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’
DOJ is juggling multiple major probes
WSJ columnist Bill McGurn explains the several investigations the DOJ is probing into currently on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’