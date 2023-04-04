Claman Countdown | Latest Episodes

Nouriel 'Dr. Doom' Roubini warns banking crisis could spread globally
Roubini Macro Associates CEO Nouriel Roubini discusses the state of U.S. banking, telling 'The Claman Countdown' many regional banks are insolvent right now.
Fed signaling an end to rate hikes could boost silver, gold: Mark Lopresti
Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian and The Strategic Funds managing director Marc Lopresti discuss whether Apple's 40% plunge in PC shipments is a sign consumers have stopped spending on 'The Claman Countdown.'
TikTok's sister app Lemon8 could give Instagram a run for its money: Mark Mahaney
Evercore ISI internet research team head Mark Mahaney discusses if the new Lemon8 app can displace Pinterest or Instagram on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Real estate to see a lot of 'turbulence': Marc Lipschultz
Blue Owl Capital co-founder discusses the dangers of refinancing commercial real estate and where to take risks.
Retired Marine Kirstie Ennis to climb Mount Everest after horrific Afghanistan accident
Retired USMC sergeant Kirstie Ennis joins 'The Claman Countdown' to discuss how she's mentally and physically preparing to climb one of the world's tallest mountains on one leg.
RobotLAB deploys BellaBot to better serve the hospitality sector
RobotLAB founder and CEO Elad Inbar tells 'The Claman Countdown' the educational technology company has over 10,000 robots working in businesses and schools.
United Airlines cutting flights due to an air traffic controller shortage
Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle says his company could ‘sidestep’ a possible recession as the demand for flights is ‘extremely robust’ with work from home and more flexibility post-pandemic.
Market expert Keith Fitz-Gerald ‘concerned’ about the possibility of a Fed blink
Mizuho Securities USA chief economist Steven Ricchiuto and Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald react to the Fed Funds futures predicting another rate hike as well as discuss recession fears and their market outlook.
Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins joins GameSquare: 'Goal is to create amazing content'
GameSquare Esports CEO Justin Kenna and GameSquare Esports chief innovation officer Tyler Blevins discuss their plan to transform the esports gaming and media world on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Fed is done hiking rates, gold is ready to explode: Dutch Masters
Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer and Carnivore Trading CEO Dutch Masters discuss how Good Friday will affect Wall Street traders' ability to trade the March jobs data on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein: Something for everyone is in our portfolio
Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein discusses what's behind the rise in bookings volume and the hunt for new revenue streams on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz: Bank crisis, 'orgy of debt' will push bitcoin higher
Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz predicts the Fed will cut rates this year and explains how the banking chaos could boost bitcoin to greater heights on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Jeff Bezos' possible Commanders bid could make Dan Snyder the $6 billion man
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reports billionaire Jeff Bezos could be eyeing the NFL's Washington Commanders on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Silicon Vally Bank will not be the only cockroach: Scott Shellady
Seaport Securities founder Ted Weisberg and The Cow Guy Group founder Scott Shellady discuss if the fallout from the SVB collapse will be long-lasting and bigger than initially thought on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Artificial intelligence represents a 'huge opportunity' for DocuSign: CEO Allan Thygesen
DocuSign CEO Allan Thygesen discusses his expansion plan to reignite growth on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker rips justice system: 'Politically weaponized'
Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker breaks down the charges against Trump, questioning how information from a sealed indictment got leaked on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Fed will likely hike rate by 25 bps in May, followed by a pause: Kenny Polcari
SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari says the March jobs report will set the tone for future Fed rate hikes on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Crypto became the scapegoat for SVB's collapse: Brock Pierce
Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce discusses the outlook for digital currencies after recent banking chaos on 'The Claman Countdown.'
OPEC's oil cut surprise a 'slap in the face' to Biden: Phil Flynn
Payne Capital Management President Ryan Payne, Geltrude & Company founder Dan Geltrude, and The Price Futures Group senior market analyst Phil Flynn react to OPEC announcing oil output cuts on 'The Claman Countdown.'
Zipline unveils autonomous drones to revolutionize the delivery industry
Zipline CEO Keller Rinaudo Cliffton discusses his company's plan to disrupt the delivery space with a fast and precise autonomous system on 'The Claman Countdown.'