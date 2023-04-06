Barron Roundtable | Latest Episodes

There is a 'fairly significant' decline in wage inflation: Torsten Slok
Apollo Global Management Chief Economist Torsten Slok discusses the March jobs report, the slowing down of the economy, and his outlook on inflation.
Valuable for investors to have gold as a ‘hedge’: Andrew Bary
Carleton English, Jack Hough and Andrew Bary discuss the stock market, gold prices and used cars on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’
ARK's Cathie Wood makes the case for investing in Tesla
Ark Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood discusses how artificial intelligence could change the investing landscape on 'Barron's Roundtable.'
Meta will 'win the most' if TikTok is banned: Eric Savitz
Barron's Associate Editor for Technology Eric Savitz weighs in on TikTok's influence on social media, the implications of a ban on other social media companies and concerns of retaliation from China.
Ben Levisohn on tech stocks leading market gains: 'It's market nirvana'
Ben Levisohn, Jack Hough and Carleton English discuss tech shares leading market gains, the stabilization of banks amid concerns, and optimism for smoke-free tobacco as well as Walmart shares.
Michael Gapen shares his prediction on the chance of recession
Bank of America Securities Head of U.S. Economics Michael Gapen discusses the risk of recession, the push for bank regulation, the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hike on the economy, and the fight against inflation and the bank crisis.
Bond market is saying the economy is 'gonna slow': Ben Levisohn
'Barron's Roundtable' panel of Ben Levisohn, Carleton English and Andrew Bary discuss the stock market's performance following the Federal Reserve meeting, Nvidia shares and Ford's EV sales performance.
Federal Reserve is 'in a tight spot' ahead of meeting: Ben Levisohn
Ben Levisohn, Carleton English and Kristen Bellstrom discuss the impact on investments and savings from the bank crisis, how a TikTok ban would affect the tech industry as well as high vacation prices.
Investors should not throw the baby out with the bath water in SVB collapse aftermath: Lori Calvasina
RBC Capital Markets head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina discusses the state of the U.S. economy in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and ahead of the Federal Reserve March meeting.
Big banks look more 'stable' following Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Carleton English
Ben Levisohn, Carleton English and Jack Hough discuss the markets following Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's testimony before Congress, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the impact on the banking industry and railroad safety spending data.
State’s anti-ESG legislation are ‘fizzling out’: Lauren Foster
‘Barron’s’ senior writer Lauren Foster joined ‘Barron’s Roundtable’ to react to environmental, social, and government (ESG) issues and how it became a growing political matter.
Meb Faber says he does not expect ‘contagion’ after SVB collapse
Cambria Investment Management CIO and co-founder Meb Faber reacts to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and casts his market predictions on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’
Aswath Damodaran warns of 'dark side' to disruptive companies
New York University professor of finance Aswath Damodaran provides his outlook for stock valuations and discusses Ark CEO Cathie Wood's opinion of disruptive companies.
Investors don’t have to ‘like’ the stock market to believe it will ‘go up’: Ben Levisohn
‘Barron’s Roundtable’ welcomed Carleton English, Ben Levisohn and Jack Hough to discuss the U.S. economy, Big Tech stocks, Goldman Sachs, and more.
No change in 'ground dynamic' in Ukraine until early summer: Adm. Michael Rogers
Former NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers (Ret.) discusses the Ukraine conflict as it enters its second year, tensions between Putin and the Wagner Group, concerns for attacks on western infrastructure, and the risk of nuclear war.
Housing market holding up ‘better’ than experts’ predictions: Andrew Bary
‘Barron’s Roundtable’ welcomed Jack Hough, Carleton English and Andrew Bary to survey the U.S. economy and housing market following a difficult week for the markets.
R 'Ray' Wang discusses the US' tech war with China
Constellation Research Chair and Principal Analyst R 'Ray' Wang discusses the U.S.' tech war with China and the impact to businesses including Apple, semiconductor chip production, the AI race, and intellectual property theft.
Stock market is realizing they ‘were wrong’ about the Fed: Ben Levinson
Barron’s market editor Ben Levinson, managing editor Kristen Bellstrom, and associate editor Jack Hough weigh in on the state of the U.S. economy and stock market on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’
Market cannot go higher if earnings go down: Ben Levisohn
Ben Levisohn, Carleton English, and Jack Hough discuss the market's performance as earnings drop and interest rates rise, outlooks for Bed Bath & Beyond, Affirm, and Disney, and BP's scaling back of green ambitions.
Ian Bremmer says world is coming out of geopolitical recession: ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’
Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer discusses geopolitical issues including U.S.-China relations and artificial intelligence developments on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’