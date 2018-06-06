The Conference Room

Five Ways to Maximize Your Investment in Interns[overlay type]

Five Ways to Maximize Your Investment in Interns

Internships should be designed to promote a mutual exchange of information and ideas. The insight gained into a company by a twenty-something (or younger) is invaluable for improving not only how work gets done but also how your company can attract—and be attractive to—tomorrow’s future leaders.

Ice-Cold Leadership Lessons from Super Bowl XLVIII[overlay type]

Ice-Cold Leadership Lessons from Super Bowl XLVIII

We all experience complications that weren't part of the plan. Some are predictable; others come out of nowhere. Aside from lying awake at night stressing out over all the things that can go wrong, there are strategies we can learn from the lead-up to the big game that will help us face our own extreme conditions

The Challenges of Returning to Lead an Organization[overlay type]

The Challenges of Returning to Lead an Organization

Second act success in the sports world is typically the exception, not the rule. It is not easy to make such a comeback; in fact, some Hall of Famers have had disappointing results. Trying to replicate past triumphs can humble even a legend. If you are deciding whether to return to old stomping grounds, here are some lessons from the sports world to consider.

What Dog Sled Teams Can Teach us About Leadership[overlay type]

What Dog Sled Teams Can Teach us About Leadership

Good leaders respect the process and provide trustworthy leadership themselves in the work environment. They know the right time to move ahead and the right time to sit tight. The team may get excited, anxious or even demanding, and still these strong leaders remain steady and calm.

Can Executives Be Coached?[overlay type]

Can Executives Be Coached?

Those at the top of organizations are data focused. They ravenously devour daily operational performance stats about sales, orders, overhead costs, inventory, compensation, sick days, and so on. Ironically, data can also help save business leaders from themselves.

Leadership 101 for Professionals (and Anthony Weiner)[overlay type]

Leadership 101 for Professionals (and Anthony Weiner)

We all deserve, and expect, an appropriate degree of privacy at home and work. And we all have things we’d rather keep to ourselves. But if there are areas of your life where the possibility of discovery leaves you feeling queasy—especially if you’re in a leadership position—this might be a good moment to ask yourself what integrity calls you to do.

3 Leadership Must Do’s for 2014[overlay type]

3 Leadership Must Do’s for 2014

Disengaged workers are less likely to be productive, according to Gallup research. Here are three leadership trends that may be able to turn a dysfunctional workforce into a more profitable one.

5 Ways to Lose a Sale[overlay type]

5 Ways to Lose a Sale

Building and developing a successful sales team is not an easy task for any leader. Here are five fundamental lessons for any training manual.