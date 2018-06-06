Ma Barker's house goes up for sale
A family inherits the Central Florida hideout of the notorious Ma Barker gang and site of the longest shootout in FBI history.
For Sale: A luxury railroad car that used to circle AstroWorld, the amusement park next to the Astrodome. It’s in very good shape – having been garaged in Robert Harper’s South Houston warehouse for the past 41 years.
Strange Inheritance host Jamie Colby discusses the upcoming episode where a woman inherits 67,000 pieces of a hand-carved miniature circus.
A daughter finds a surprising home for her father’s hand-carved 60,000-piece miniature circus which had toured the world in 1923.
Cousins inherit oyster beds farmed by their family for a century, and are inspired to revive a dormant business.
The family of iconic Hollywood jewelry maker inherits hundreds of thousands of silver screen gems.
A retired school teacher inherits a French chateau that had been moved to New Jersey and filled with furnishings from the Vanderbilts’ mansions.
Legendary Texas sheriff leaves his heirs Bonnie Parker’s ring -- recovered after his shootout with the Bonnie & Clyde gang.