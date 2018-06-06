Risk & Reward with Deirdre Bolton

Will Apple suffer if there's a trade war with China?
Capitalist Pig Asset Management CEO Jonathan Hoenig and Michael Lee of Investmark Advisory Group discuss whether Apple’s earnings would be negatively impacted by a U.S. trade war with China.
Capitalist Pig Asset Management CEO Jonathan Hoenig and Michael Lee of Investmark Advisory Group discuss whether Apple’s earnings would be negatively impacted by a U.S. trade war with China.
Former George W. Bush chief of staff Karl Rove on former FBI Director James Comey’s claims that he did not leak any classified information and that he did not know who funded the Russia dossier.
“The Coming Collapse of China” author Gordon Chang on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s upcoming trip to China.
Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on North and South Korea’s vow to end the conflict between the two countries.
Investmark Advisory Group Principal Michael Lee and Wall Street Journal Wealth Advisor reporter Veronica Dagher on why investors shouldn’t be spooked by the 10-year Treasury yield.
Trump 2020 campaign media advisory board member Gina Loudon and “Richard Fowler” show host Richard Fowler on the caravan of immigrants that arrived at the southern border and whether Democrats support border security.
Lt. Col. Oliver North (Ret.) on what he expects from the summit between North Korea and South Korea. North also discussed China’s concerns about the collapse of the North Korean nuclear testing site.
Independent Women’s Forum’s Nan Hayworth and Democratic strategist Wendy Osefo discuss the report that researchers discovered a way to hack Amazon’s Alexa.
RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Finland pulling the plug on its basic income program and Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) job proposal.
Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) on whether a detention facility should be placed at the southern border.
Marc Lotter, former special assistant to President Trump, on Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) proposal for the federal government to guarantee a job paying $15 an hour and health-care benefits to every American worker.
Fox News radio host Todd Starnes on why he believes that Facebook is politically biased. He also weighs in on the social media giant's new censorship rules.
Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.) on French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to reform the Iran nuclear deal.
Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney (Ret.) on why French President Emmanuel Macron won’t change President Trump’s stance on the Iran nuclear deal.
The Weekly Standard executive editor Fred Barnes on President Trump’s relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson discusses French President Emmanuel Macron visit to the U.S. and President Trump’s stance on the Iran nuclear deal.
Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney (Ret.) on how multiple technology companies have joined thousands of Google employees in protesting the company’s involvement in a drone program.
“The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton on former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming speech at Amazon and President Trump’s attacks against Jeff Bezos.
Economist Ben Stein on whether President Trump can affect the price of oil and Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s comments against Trump's tax cuts.
The Federalist’s Britt McHenry and Democratic strategist Al Mottur on how Reveal News published an article that said Tesla failed to report serious worker related injuries, to improve its safety track record.