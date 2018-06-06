Midday Market Report

IHOP explains name change
Fox Business Outlook: Restaurant announces that the 'b' in IHOb stands for 'burgers.'
Fox Business Outlook: New report from Nikkei says Apple plans to make 20 percent fewer new iPhone models this year.
Fox Business Outlook: Starbucks raises prices between 10 and 20 cents on all sizes of brewed coffee in a majority of its thousands of stores nationwide.
Fox Business Briefs: Strike authorization gives United Parcel Service workers' negotiators more leverage in talks to replace a labor contract that expires at the end of July.
Fox Business Outlook: Social media giant accused of giving phone makers access to users' data.
Fox Business Outlook: Costco using some of its savings from GOP tax reform bill to raise their minimum wage to $14 an hour.
Fox Business Briefs: Sears identifies approximately 100 non-profitable stores and announces plans to close 72 of them; the company has shuttered about 530 struggling locations over the last year.
Fox Business Outlook: Coffee giant back open for business after a shutdown of 8,000 locations for a mandatory anti-bias training of its 175,000 employees.
Fox Business Outlook: Caliburger's hamburger-making robot returns to work after undergoing more training with co-workers.
Fox Business Outlook: Fiat Chrysler recalling millions of cars in U.S. due cruise control defect.
Fox Business Outlook: Trump administration is considering new 25 percent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.
Fox Business Outlook: Wall Street Journal reports that multiple Amazon customers have received emails telling them their accounts have been closed due to an overabundance of returns.
Fox Business Outlook: New survey from GasBuddy shows drivers may shorten summer driving because of higher fuel costs.
Fox Business Outlook: Alaska Airlines says it will phase out non-recyclable plastic stirring straws.
Fox Business Outlook: According to ADP salaries for graduates seeking first-time jobs rose 5.2 percent from the last year.
Fox Business Outlook: Recently released earnings from Walmart show the retail giant is holding its own against Amazon.
Fox Business Briefs: Attorney generals in six states file lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin and other pain medications.
Fox Business Outlook: Target is cutting its next-day delivery fee in half for household staples.
Fox Business Outlook: Sony's music division is buying a stake in the company behind Snoopy and Charlie Brown.
Fox Business Outlook: Starbuck's Chairman Howard Schultz says the coffee chain's restrooms will be open to anyone who wants to use them, paying customer or not. The move comes after backlash over the way two black men were recently treated in a Philadelphia store.