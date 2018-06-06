From the Trading Pits

Market's Win Streak Must End, but Down Isn't the Only Option
The challenge for investors is always the wisdom in the answer – not simply the answer.
Spend less time thinking of the next crash and start preparing for its inevitability.
Accept that “Black Monday’s” will one day come again.Embrace your severe limitation at forecasting the next event and instead prepare for such with appropriate and proven investing insurance strategies.
We are at an inflection point; a time when layers of fundamental shifts will eventually produce a new pattern. Patterns that demand a new investing normal.
Investors entered 2016 yearning for coherence, purpose, and meaning – only to be exposed to another highlight reel of all that can happen.
As we look ahead to 2017 and the new set of challenges it brings, it’s helpful to look back on the hurdles we cleared this year.
For the days leading up to 2017, I would encourage investors to drop the 'investment resolutions' and instead formally state an investment 'mission’s statement.' Time spent in self-dialogue and self-rhetoric should help clearly define your investment purpose and may go a long way in exposing your struggles to remain on track.
Though we are a decade out from the Great Recessions and Wall Street benchmarks continue to notch record highs, the “bitter bears” – or large swath of mavens who’ve been solidly negative since 2009 – are calling for a swift end to the optimism.
There is no better time to exchange a volatile future for the shape given by an extremely diversified investment portfolio.
We are at an inflection point; a time when layers of fundamental shifts will eventually produce a new pattern. Patterns that demand a new investing normal.
Over-reading or over-thinking what the market might be “saying” defiles the scenery, there is so much clamoring for investors’ attention and basing an investment thesis upon scraps of isolated information is foolhardy.
Market insight as U.S. averages hit fresh highs.
The challenge for investors is always the wisdom in the answer – not simply the answer.
There is no knowing without believing, and believing is the way to knowing... It’s hard to believe, but the S&P 500 remains relatively flat week-to-date, month-to-date, quarter-to-date, year-to-date, and really has been on auto-pilot since the end of 2014!
Brexit was covered with the fervor of a hurricane and the hype of the super bowl: Living proof that U.K. citizens could decide the fate of the markets and your investments.