From the Trading Pits

Remembering Wall Street's Black Monday[overlay type]

Remembering Wall Street's Black Monday

Accept that “Black Monday’s” will one day come again.Embrace your severe limitation at forecasting the next event and instead prepare for such with appropriate and proven investing insurance strategies.

Planning for a Perfect for Certain[overlay type]

Planning for a Perfect for Certain

For the days leading up to 2017, I would encourage investors to drop the 'investment resolutions' and instead formally state an investment 'mission’s statement.' Time spent in self-dialogue and self-rhetoric should help clearly define your investment purpose and may go a long way in exposing your struggles to remain on track.

Planning for a Perfect for Certain[overlay type]

Planning for a Perfect for Certain

For the days leading up to 2017, I would encourage investors to drop the 'investment resolutions' and instead formally state an investment 'mission’s statement.' Time spent in self-dialogue and self-rhetoric should help clearly define your investment purpose and may go a long way in exposing your struggles to remain on track.

Remembering Wall Street's Black Monday[overlay type]

Remembering Wall Street's Black Monday

Accept that “Black Monday’s” will one day come again.Embrace your severe limitation at forecasting the next event and instead prepare for such with appropriate and proven investing insurance strategies.

Dull Markets Can be a Hazard for Investors[overlay type]

Dull Markets Can be a Hazard for Investors

Over-reading or over-thinking what the market might be “saying” defiles the scenery, there is so much clamoring for investors’ attention and basing an investment thesis upon scraps of isolated information is foolhardy.

Seek Don't Hide[overlay type]

Seek Don't Hide

There is no knowing without believing, and believing is the way to knowing... It’s hard to believe, but the S&P 500 remains relatively flat week-to-date, month-to-date, quarter-to-date, year-to-date, and really has been on auto-pilot since the end of 2014!