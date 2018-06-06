The Latest: G-20 leaders, spouses dine on local delicacies
The Latest on the Group of 20 summit in Germany (all times local): 9:45 a.m.
The Latest on the Group of 20 summit in Germany (all times local): 9:45 a.m.
The Latest on the European Union summit (all times local): 11:20 a.m.
The Latest on the Gulf crisis after Saudi Arabia and other nations cut ties to Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism (all times local): 12:40 p.m.
An outspoken Emirati ruling family member has raised the prospect of a change in leadership in Qatar, which is embroiled in a major diplomatic crisis with its Gulf neighbors.
European Parliament member speaks out on 'Sunday Morning Futures'
Asian shares meandered Tuesday after a strong overnight lead from Wall Street was vanquished by an explosion in Manchester, England, that killed at least 22 people.