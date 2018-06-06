Medical Tech

World cyberattack cripples UK hospitals, demands ransoms
Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.
Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.