Emac's Bottom Line

Standard Chartered has agreed to pay a fine of $340 million to the New York Department of Financial Services after superintendent Benjamin M. Lawsky charged the bank with hiding more than 60,000 financial transactions amounting to more than $250 billion for Iranian state-owned banks.
There’s reason for concern. Many apps share your private health information, and you may not be aware that they do.
The acting director of the Office of Personnel Management advises federal employees to work from home if it's too hot to drive that half hour commute to the office.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, on Tuesday introduced a new bill in the House to completely overhaul how the nation’s soldiers receive care from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Cyber security researchers in France have discovered that certain Android applications not only help secretly track your every move, but they potentially give your information to hundreds of thousands of other websites.
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan supports a free trade deal with the United Kingdom after it has separated from the European Union. This should indeed be a priority for the U.S.
FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDonald covered the Forbes Women's Summit. Here's a look at five interviews with leading female figures.
Book review: Ever feel like a fish out of water at an office cocktail party when discussing the economy, or when someone brings up the gold standard? Thanks to Imogen Lloyd Webber, there’s now a new book that will rescue you from such awkward situations.
New video shot this week and obtained by the FOX Business Network shows in gruesome detail how the meltdown in Venezuela is growing more desperate by the hour.
Even though the U.S. Post Office has lost more than $50 billion in the last nine years, an odd deal cut between the U.S. Postal Service and its government union has resulted in millions of tax dollars spent on post office workers who get paid for doing nothing.