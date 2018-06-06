Emac's Bottom Line

Standard Chartered to Pay $340M Fine

Standard Chartered has agreed to pay a fine of $340 million to the New York Department of Financial Services after superintendent Benjamin M. Lawsky charged the bank with hiding more than 60,000 financial transactions amounting to more than $250 billion for Iranian state-owned banks.

A Doctor's Problem With Our Health Insurance System

One of the best doctors in Manhattan, my doctor, has written to me about a problem that has touched all of our lives in one way or another--but in his family, it has hit hard in a very deep and profoundly painful way. 

Free Android Apps Secretly Help Track You

Cyber security researchers in France have discovered that certain Android applications not only help secretly track your every move, but they potentially give your information to hundreds of thousands of other websites.

20 Surprising Facts About the U.S. Economy

These 20 facts about the U.S. economy may leave you shaking your head. They were uncovered by FOX News researchers Mitchell S. Kweit, Steven Joachim, Mark Rigby, Bryan Murphy and Mark Bentley and obtained from government agencies that include the U.S. Treasury Dept., U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Social Security Administration, Congressional Research Service and the Federal Reserve.

A New Book That Will Make You Sound Smart

A New Book That Will Make You Sound Smart

Book review: Ever feel like a fish out of water at an office cocktail party when discussing the economy, or when someone brings up the gold standard? Thanks to Imogen Lloyd Webber, there’s now a new book that will rescue you from such awkward situations.