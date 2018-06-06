Elevator Pitch

Elevator Pitch: Poacht’s 'Covert Job Search'[overlay type]

Elevator Pitch: Poacht’s 'Covert Job Search'

Poacht founder Maisie Devine developed an app that aims to help employed job seekers search for work efficiently and privately. Employees can 'look for work' without ever submitting a job application by syncing their LinkedIn profile with the Poacht platform to be matched with suitable opportunities.

Elevator Pitch: Sailo’s Boat Rentals[overlay type]

Elevator Pitch: Sailo’s Boat Rentals

Sailo, an online boat rental marketplace, launched in New York and Florida this fall and the team is looking to grow their business.  The company connects renters with private boat owners and licensed captains.

Elevator Pitch: Invest in uGo Health?[overlay type]

Elevator Pitch: Invest in uGo Health?

Flybridge Capital Partners’ Matt Witheiler, Columbia Business School Director Vince Ponzo and ff Venture Capital Director Ryan Armbrust discuss whether they would invest in uGo Health with company founder Karim Farag.

Elevator Pitch: Amper Music[overlay type]

Elevator Pitch: Amper Music

Disruptor CEO Pete Snyder, Eniac Ventures Founding General Partner Hadley Harris and ‘Zombie Loyalists’ author Peter Shankman discuss whether they would invest in Amper Music with co-founder Drew Silverstein.