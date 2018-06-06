Networking Startup Caliber Preps Elevator Pitch
Caliber co-founder Andres Blank to make the case for his networking startup in an 'elevator pitch' on FBN's Risk and Reward with Deirdre Bolton.
Caliber co-founder Andres Blank to make the case for his networking startup in an 'elevator pitch' on FBN's Risk and Reward with Deirdre Bolton.
Poacht founder Maisie Devine developed an app that aims to help employed job seekers search for work efficiently and privately. Employees can 'look for work' without ever submitting a job application by syncing their LinkedIn profile with the Poacht platform to be matched with suitable opportunities.
Loudie founder and CEO Lance Dashoff will give his ‘elevator pitch’ and make the case for his app centered on live music Friday on FOX Business Network’s Risk & Reward.
Looking for the right insurance plan can be complicated, but startup PolicyGenius is looking to make it easier to find the best coverage with its online portal for quotes and plan comparisons.
Hunting around for the right prenatal products can be exhausting, but Healthy Mama aims to make pregnancy living easier. The startup markets safe and eco-friendly products.
There’s nothing worse than pulling your phone out of your bag to find it low on battery. But with this purse, all you have to do it stick it back in to get a charge.
Advice to entrepreneurs: know your material cold. Time is always the enemy, the clearer and more succinct your message, the better.
SpokenLayer CEO Will Mayo will be appearing on FOX Business Network's Risk & Reward on Friday Aug. 29, to make the case for his startup that turns written text into audio.
In an effort to appease the student loan crisis, Kelly Peeler founded NextGenVest to help students manage their financial decisions.
On Friday Dec. 12, Alice Cheng, CEO of Culinary Agents, will be appearing on FBN's Risk & Reward to discuss her idea for a professional job matching website for the hospitality industry.
Vow To Be Chic Founder Kelsey Doorey will be pitching Risk & Reward on Friday Dec. 5 about her idea for affordable bridesmaid dress rentals.
Sailo, an online boat rental marketplace, launched in New York and Florida this fall and the team is looking to grow their business. The company connects renters with private boat owners and licensed captains.
In an effort to make online shopping easier, Shoppable founder Heather Marie came up with an idea for universal checkout technology. Marie will be making the case for her startup on Elevator Pitch on Risk & Reward on Friday October 31st to a panel of judges.
In an “elevator pitch,” Rich Fulop will be presenting his business idea on Risk & Reward on Friday. Fulop will be making the case for Brooklinen, which aims to provide “high-quality bedding at an affordable price.”
In an “elevator pitch,” Pagevamp founder Vincent Sanchez-Gomez will be appearing on Risk and Reward on FOX Business on Friday. Sanchez-Gomez will be making the case for his website development business.
Modalyst Co-Founder and CEO Jill Sherman will appear on FBN’s Risk & Reward on Friday, Jan. 9 to make the case for her business, a wholesale distribution platform for fashion brands.
Flybridge Capital Partners’ Matt Witheiler, Columbia Business School Director Vince Ponzo and ff Venture Capital Director Ryan Armbrust discuss whether they would invest in uGo Health with company founder Karim Farag.
Starvest Partners Co-Founder Deborah Farrington, Interplay Ventures Venture Partner Kevin Tung and RRE Ventures Associate Alice Lloyd George on whether they would invest in startup Cups.
NYU Professor of Innovation Luke Williams, 37 Angels Member Nisa Amoils and See Jane Invest Founder Kelly Keenan Trumpbour discuss whether they would invest in startup Plainlegal with the company founder Nehal Madhani.
Disruptor CEO Pete Snyder, Eniac Ventures Founding General Partner Hadley Harris and ‘Zombie Loyalists’ author Peter Shankman discuss whether they would invest in Amper Music with co-founder Drew Silverstein.