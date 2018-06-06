Election Pulse of Main St

Americans Vote on Pot, Higher Pay – Main Street’s Mixed
The small business community agrees state minimum wage hikes will be burdensome for the little guys, but the cannabis industry will help boost state revenues, and serve to create jobs.
According to payroll processor ADP, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees created 117,000 of new private-sector jobs in June.
Small businesses are feeling more positive than they have since September 2007, according to the latest index from the National Federation of Independent Business.
According to the National Federation of Independent Business, spending growth and sales expectations were weak in June.
According to the ADP National Employment Report, private businesses added 191,000 jobs in March, with small businesses creating 72,000 new positions.
In battleground states, small business owners share the issues that are top of mind this Election Day.
Worlds apart -- and yet, these two states with capitals more than 2,600 miles apart, share one big thing in common.
Main Street's vote may determine more than just who goes to Washington. This is what small business is watching most closely as candidates duke it out.
If small business were a country, Wikipedia would describe Small Business USA like this: Population: 125 million (owners, employees and dependents). Economy: Largest on the planet. Contribution to society: Significant. Organized political influence for its own interests: Negligible.
With a Republican's House majority and Democrat control of the Senate now in jeopardy, this election cycle is producing a pitch battle with daggers drawn on every front. Here is Main Street's outlook.
And they plan to vote for ‘change’ in the upcoming Midterms, according to a Manta poll.
In the Natural State, small business owners are taking a “wait and see” approach to the candidates for both the gubernatorial and Senate races.
According to the latest employment report from payroll processor ADP, small businesses added 82,000 jobs in April.