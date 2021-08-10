Current personal loan rates

5-year fixed personal loan rates make a fairly significant drop from last week
The latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.
5-year fixed personal loan rates inch up, but still cheaper than last year
The latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.
5-year fixed personal loan rates mark half-point drop
The latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.
3-year fixed personal loan rates hit 3-month low
The latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.
Personal loan interest rates plummet to 3-month low
The latest trends in interest rates for personal loans from the Credible marketplace, updated weekly.