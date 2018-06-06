Charlie Breaks It

Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric, is said to be apoplectic about the mounting problems faced by the once high-flying conglomerate, according to friends and associates who spoke to FOX Business.
There is bad blood between the two CEOs who once ran General Electric.
The survival of a controversial tax loophole that helps the private equity business save billions began with an intense lobbying effort by the industry and ended–at least according to some Washington insiders–with an attempted compromise brokered by an unlikely source, the FOX Business Network has learned.
The Justice Department is turning to some of the nation's biggest media and telecom companies to aid in its effort to block AT&T's proposed takeover of Time Warner, asking lawyers and officials from these outfits whether the companies' executives would consider becoming government witnesses when the case goes to trial, the FOX Business Network has learned.
President Trump has told associates in recent days that he believes he will soon be cleared in the Special Prosecutor’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, FOX Business has learned.
Is the Trump Rally officially over?
To keep Knight Capital partially independent, CEO Tom Joyce approached Wall Street players in an attempt to merge rather than be taken over by companies interested in a buyout.
The SEC was in the middle of an examination of Knight Capital's risk-management systems at the time of the trading house's crippling trading error.
Some of the most influential business leaders supporting 'The Donald' are still giving him the cold shoulder when it comes to finances.
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs execs who want to support the GOP's election efforts say management at the big investment bank is cautioning them about making direct contributions to Donald Trump.
Mark Cuban on Thursday unleashed another torrent of insults directed at Donald Trump, attacking the GOP presidential nominee over his business record and his various legal imbroglios, the FOX Business Network has learned.
The announced mega merger between German chemical giant Bayer AG and U.S. seed giant Monsanto (NYSE:MON) has Wall Street buzzing about a banker who usually shuns the spotlight but is a key player in some of the financial industry’s top deals.
As insurance giant American International Group (NYSE:AIG) continues to downsize after its near collapse during the 2008 financial crisis, the FOX Business Network has learned at least one section of the financial services giant appears safe from a potential sale: The company’s SunAmerica mutual fund unit.
After months of hardball, Bayer agrees to acquire Monsanto for $66 billion, which breaks down to $128 per share.
Did Donald Trump really want to bring former Bill Clinton paramour Gennifer Flowers to tonight’s presidential debate to freak out his opponent Hillary Clinton?
Sheldon Adelson is nearing his wits end with Donald Trump.
Now we have James Comey possibly looking to make amends with his troops, possibly looking to cover his rear end, definitely looking incompetent, because of all people Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former Congressman, and soon-to-be ex husband of Hillary Clinton confident, Huma Abedin.
The billionaire is putting out the cabinet calls should he win the White House.