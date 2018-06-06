Charlie Breaks It

AT&T-Time Warner: DOJ plans to call media rivals to testify against $85B deal

The Justice Department is turning to some of the nation's biggest media and telecom companies to aid in its effort to block AT&T's proposed takeover of Time Warner, asking lawyers and officials from these outfits whether the companies' executives would consider becoming government witnesses when the case goes to trial, the FOX Business Network has learned.

Cohn vs. Bannon: Feud Escalating Over Trump's Tax & Economic Policy

A bitter policy fight between two of President Trump’s top aides that began with disagreements over trade policy has now expanded into other areas of the White House’s economic agenda, setting the stage for the first major showdown between senior officials of the nascent administration, the FOX Business Network has learned.

AIG Looks to Rebrand SunAmerica to Rebuff Icahn's Break-Up Push

As insurance giant American International Group (NYSE:AIG) continues to downsize after its near collapse during the 2008 financial crisis, the FOX Business Network has learned at least one section of the financial services giant appears safe from a potential sale: The company’s SunAmerica mutual fund unit.

Perella Weinberg Feels Wall Street Pinch, Talks With Tudor Pickering in Final Stages

The boutique investment bank created by veteran financial executives Joseph Perella and Peter Weinberg is in the final stages of negotiating a merger with the Houston-based bank Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., in a transaction that underscores the fragile nature of Wall Street deal making business as smaller firms seek savings amid a decline in activity, the FOX Business Network has learned.