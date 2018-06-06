C-Level Events

Ford bets on mobility chief Jim Hackett to lead transformation
Ford, which faces a transition to a tech-focused automaker and skepticism on Wall Street, elevated mobility chief Jim Hackett to CEO.
During his first visit to the U.S. as China’s president, Xi Jinping attended the “U.S.-China Business Roundtable” in Seattle.
With Millennials now making up the largest group in the labor force, every employer is trying to figure out how to recruit this generation.
The PGA is pushing big perks for the firs time at one of its marquee events: THE PLAYERS.
Bernanke,T. Boone Pickens, Larry Summers & Chuck Hagel top SALT's power players.
Evil Uncle Sam? U.S. bosses are less confident than their global counterparts that their government will do the right thing for business in 2014.
The founder of Dell is reportedly seeking a guarantee that he will remain chief executive officer of the computer maker in the wake of any buyout.
The founder and CEO of Dell reportedly met with the private-equity giant this week, but it's unclear how the discussions went.
Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will sell stock as part of a 70-million-share offering, the social networking giant said Thursday.
Spending and hiring plans remain modest even as corporate CFOs grow more bullish on the U.S. economy.
Legendary investor Warren Buffett told FOX Business' Liz Claman Monday that social media stocks and IPOs don't interest him as investments.
Morgan Stanley's CEO is very bullish on the U.S. economy and stock market, especially compared with challenges in emerging markets like China.
H.J. Heinz tapped Burger King CEO Bernardo Hees to become the next chief of the iconic ketchup maker once its $28 billion takeover closes.
Hewlett-Packard named CEO Meg Whitman chairman of its board of directors, reinforcing her position of one of the top U.S. female business executives.
Royal Bank of Scotland shares fell seven percent on Thursday after the surprise ousting of CEO Stephen Hester left investors questioning who would steer the part-nationalized bank through to an eventual privatization.
J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon has prevailed over a shareholder revolt that sought to strip him of one of his titles. He will remain the banking giant's CEO and chairman.
JPMorgan Chase announced an agreement to have a shareholder proposal withdrawn that would have called for the bank to eventually install an independent chair.
After 15 years as president and CEO, Harold McGraw will take a back seat to S&P exec Douglas Peterson.