After the Bell

Wendy’s responds to IHOP’s name change over Twitter
Turkel Brands President Bruce Turkel discusses how IHOP is temporarily changing its name to IHOb.
Turkel Brands President Bruce Turkel discusses how IHOP is temporarily changing its name to IHOb.
Research fellow at the Hoover Institution Lanhee Chen and Heritage Foundation senior fellow Peter Brookes discuss the significance of the North Korean summit and whether the U.S. should keep a close eye on China after the summit.
Seattle City Council is considering repealing the controversial per-employee business tax.
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) discusses why he believes that the North Korean summit will be a success.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) on how former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer James Wolfe was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI.
Fox News contributor Karl Rove discusses how President Trump’s sanctions helped bring North Korea to the negotiating table.
Sentient Jet sponsors three-year-old horse Tenfold, who will be running for nonprofit organization “Homes For Our Troops.”
Heritage Foundation’s Peter Brookes discusses America’s relationship with Japan and why the Japanese are worried about North Korea’s nuclear weapons capabilities.
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on how the Department of Justice invited top lawmakers to review documents related to the FBI informant.
Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) on the report that Social Security is in danger of running out of money.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses the problems surrounding former FBI Director James Comey and how former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is seeking immunity from testifying in a congressional hearing over the Hillary Clinton email scandal.
Former Special Assistant to President Trump Marc Lotter discusses the importance of the president signing the VA Mission Act, which gives veterans more access to private care.
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow on President Trump’s trade policies and whether the Trump administration will look to pass more tax cuts.
RNC spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on the importance of California's and New Jersey’s primary elections.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) discusses how special counsel Robert Mueller accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of attempting to tamper with a witness.
Lt. Col. Daniel Davis (Ret.) on the upcoming meeting between Kim Jong Un and President Trump.
Trump campaign advisory board member Madison Gesiotto on what President Trump has accomplished during his first 500 days in office.
Mountain View City Mayor Lenny Siegel discusses how cities in Silicon Valley are proposing a new tax that would target large companies.
Heritage Foundation senior research fellow Bruce Klingner discusses the report that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will visit North Korea.
Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down.