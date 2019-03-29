What's next for Linda McMahon? Outgoing SBA head could rejoin private sector: Report

Linda McMahon, an original Trump administration Cabinet appointee who was expected to step down as head of the Small Business Administration on Friday, will likely rejoin the private sector once leaving office.

McMahon, 70, has yet to make a formal announcement regarding her resignation or reveal her plans for the next stage of her career. However, McMahon could join the Trump-associated super PAC “America First” in a fundraising role ahead of the 2020 election, a source familiar with the situation told Fox News’ Brooke Singman.

The White House has yet to comment on McMahon’s apparent departure. Politico was first to report McMahon’s exit and potential return to the private sector.

A major Trump donor prior to the 2016 election, McMahon was appointed SBA head shortly after Trump’s inauguration and confirmed for the role in February 2017. She was considered a potential replacement for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, were he step down, according to multiple reports.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, McMahon spent years working alongside her husband, wrestling executive Vince McMahon, in top leadership positions at World Wrestling Entertainment. She mounted two unsuccessful campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut, most recently in 2012.