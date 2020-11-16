Warren Buffett's Berkshire investing in four Big Pharma companies

Through his Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Warren Buffett invested in four Big Pharma companies in the third quarter, according to Berkshire's 13F filing.

More than $1.8 billion was put in AbbVie (21.2M shares), Bristol Myers Squibb (30M shares), and Merck (22.4M shares), as well as $136 million in Pfizer (3.71M shares) stock.

The latter owns Pfizer-BioNTech behind the promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could be the potential cure returning the world to “normal” by next winter.

Buffett had increasingly faced pressure this year to use his nearly $150 billion cash pile to purchase significant stakes in companies or possibly to buy an entire business.

While he has increased stakes in gold and other investments, Buffett did guide Berkshire's purchase of Dominion Energy Inc.'s midstream energy business in May. Then just two months ago, Berkshire Hathaway revealed a near $7 billion investment in five of Japan's biggest general trading companies with operations in everything from mining to real estate to food, and logistics.

Berkshire also made a $250 million investment in the initial public offering for the data-warehousing company Snowflake Inc.

But none of these 2020 investments had risen to the "elephant" scale, Buffett's term for a big buy, relative to the conglomerate's size and available cash.

Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including Geico insurance and utility, furniture, manufacturing and jewelry businesses. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate also has major investments in such companies as American Express, Moody’s and Coca-Cola.