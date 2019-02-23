Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letter

The 88 year old "Oracle of Omaha" is sharing his insights as he does this time every year. Among this year's important notes from Warren Buffett, and his right hand, 95 year old Charlie Munger, include their hunt for a large acquisition and why it may be taking longer than they'd like. They do have $112 billion ready to put to work.

Continue Reading Below

READ FULL LETTER HERE

Additionally, Buffett praised key leaders running the most important arms of his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, including insurance giant Geico. He also slipped in a view on the current political climate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP