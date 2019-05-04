Warren Buffett looked at an Uber investment 18 months ago

Berkshire Hathaway CEO and Chair Warren Buffett considered investing in Uber 18 months ago but ultimately passed on doing so.

The ride-sharing company -- which has raised close to $30 billion in funding since its inception a decade ago -- is expected to go public next week, at a valuation of somewhere between $80 billion and $91.5 billion, or a price range of about $44 to $50 per share.

"We looked at it 18 months ago or so,” Buffett told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Saturday during an interview at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting. “It was private."

Buffett declined to comment further.

Although Uber lowered its valuation after the public debut by its competitor Lyft faltered somewhat, some investors still stand to score big gains worth billions of dollars. The company plans to raise as much as $10.35 billion and sell 180 million shares.

