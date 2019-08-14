Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increases Amazon stake: Here's what it's worth now

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has once again upped its stake in e-commerce giant Amazon, the company said in SEC filings on Wednesday.

Berkshire Hathaway owned 537,300 shares in Amazon as of the end of its second quarter, the filings showed. The firm previously held 483,300 shares in Jeff Bezos’ company.

Based on Amazon stock’s closing price on Wednesday, Berkshire Hathaway owns a stake worth roughly $947 million. Buffett first confirmed the firm’s stake in Amazon at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting last May.

“I’ve been a fan [of Amazon], and I’ve been an idiot for not buying,” he told CNBC at the time, noting that one of his employees had made the purchase.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,762.96 -61.38 -3.36% AAPL APPLE INC. 202.75 -6.22 -2.98%

Aside from its further investment in Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway increased its holdings in some bank stocks. The firm added to its stakes in Bank of America and US Bancorp.

While Buffett has traditionally avoided tech stocks, Berkshire also holds noteworthy stakes in Apple and cloud computing firm Red Hat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.