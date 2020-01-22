Expand / Collapse search
World Economic Forum

Trump to break bread with Apple's Cook and other CEOs

Trump also attended a dinner with executives from multinational corporations

By FOXBusiness
President Trump addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, discussing America's booming economy, international trade and clean energy.video

Trump: US building an economy that works for everyone

President Trump is holding meetings while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On the agenda was a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with corporate executives including Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday night, Trump met with executives from 25 multinational companies and organizations over dinner.

President Trump went to Davos to sell the world on the U.S. The gathering talked business relationships, especially in the technology space with a focus on the rollout of next-generation 5G telecom networks.

TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ON EUROPEAN CARS ARE STILL ON THE TABLE

Reuters reported that other attendees of the dinner were various Cabinet members and White House advisers, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

