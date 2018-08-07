Trump business dinner: Who’s on the guest list

President Trump is hosting a meeting with prominent business leaders Tuesday night at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to hear their perspectives on the U.S. economy.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and FedEx CEO Fred Smith – both White House regulars – are on the list of attendees, according to the Trump administration.

Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm, newly-appointed Fiat Chrysler CEO Michael Manley, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky and Mastercard CEO Ajaypal Banga are expected to attend.

Indra Nooyi, who just announced she will step down as CEO of PepsiCo, will also be in attendance.

The remainder of the guest list includes:

John Catsimatidis, Red Apple Group CEO

Mark Sutton, International Paper CEO

Mark Weinberger, Ernst & Young CEO

Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell CEO

Jim Koch, Boston Beer co-founder

Richard LeFrak, LeFrak CEO

In addition to getting these leaders’ take on economic growth, the president is also expected to ask about their business priorities for the coming year.

On Friday, the Department of Labor announced that the U.S. economy added 157,000 jobs in July as the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%.

The president took to Twitter on Monday to tout U.S. economic strength, saying the job market is at its “best point in history.”

On Friday he said the economy had added nearly 500,000 manufacturing jobs since the election and 3.7 million jobs overall.