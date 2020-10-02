Expand / Collapse search
Steven Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tests negative for COVID

Mnuchin and Pelosi continue stimulus negotiations

Reps. Scott Perry, Tim Ryan provide insight into President Trump and the first lady testing positive for the coronavirus.

How Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could change campaign

Reps. Scott Perry, Tim Ryan provide insight into President Trump and the first lady testing positive for the coronavirus.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has tested negative for COVID-19 just hours after President Trump and first lady Melania tested positive.

Treasury spokesperson Monica Crawley, in a tweet, announced the testing is part of a daily routine Mnuchin undergoes.

Mnuchin, earlier this morning, wished Trump and the first lady a "speedy recovery" after both tested positive for COVID-19.

