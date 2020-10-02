Treasury Secretary Mnuchin tests negative for COVID
Mnuchin and Pelosi continue stimulus negotiations
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has tested negative for COVID-19 just hours after President Trump and first lady Melania tested positive.
Treasury spokesperson Monica Crawley, in a tweet, announced the testing is part of a daily routine Mnuchin undergoes.
Mnuchin, earlier this morning, wished Trump and the first lady a "speedy recovery" after both tested positive for COVID-19.