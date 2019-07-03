These companies were named leading US employers for women, report says

A new report found which companies were named the best employers for women in the U.S.

Forbes and Statista, a market research company, surveyed 60,000 Americans, including 40,000 women, to come up with its findings. Those surveyed worked in a company with more than 1,000 staffers.

Forbes noted 56 percent of women made up all the college students but 23 percent make up the C-suite or those who are top staffers. In May, Fortune noted the number of female CEOs leading Fortune 500 companies was higher this year than ever before but it was only 6.6 percent of the group.

The company that made the list’s top spot on “America’s Best Employers for Women 2019” was the Estée Lauder Companies.

Beauty wholesaler Ulta Beauty came in second followed by the University of Utah, Hallmark Cards, Principal Financial Group, Unilever, Best Buy, Keller Williams Realty, Cincinnati Children’s and Harvard University, respectively to make up the top ten.

The report consisted of 300 companies with Tesla coming in at the bottom of the list. Cummins, Arconic (both engineering and manufacturing companies), auto supplies company Daimler, Alaska Airlines, professional firm KPMG, oil and gas company Kiewit Corporation, oil and gas company Ashland, First Energy and Air Transport Services Group made up the bottom 10 respectively.