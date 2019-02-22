Average S&P 500 company CEO makes 273 times median employee pay

Shareholders now have access to information about how much more the average CEO of an S&P 500 company makes than average workers.

It is a ratio that has continued to grow from 20 to 1 in the 1950s to 120 to 1 in the mid-1990s when Robert Reich served as Labor Secretary for President Bill Clinton.

"When I was working in the White House that was a cause of real concern. That ratio [120 to 1] seemed appalling to most people. Now it’s 300 to 1," he said.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act made that information available this year.

Companies must now disclose the ratio of pay between the CEO and the company’s median employee. Not surprisingly, five of the top 10 most overpaid CEOs overall are present in the list's top 10 companies with the highest ratio of CEO to median employee pay, according to Axios.

Mattel, whose CEO makes 4,987 times more than its median employee, said 78 percent of its employees work abroad — and mostly in manufacturing plants, where wages are far lower than in the U.S.

Here’s how the highest paid company CEOs compared to median employees:

Avg. S&P company: 273 times more than its median employee

Mattel: 4,987 times more than its median employee

CSX: 1,531 times more than its median employee

Fleetcor: 1,517 times more than its median employee

TransDigm: 1,306 times more than its median employee

Mondelez: 990 times more than its median employee

Oracle: 907 times more than its median employee

Disney: 787 times more than its median employee

Wynn Resorts: 777 times more than its median employee

AIG: 671 times more than its median employee

FIS: 654 times more than its median employee