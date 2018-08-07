Tesla short-sellers pounded as Musk tweets about going private

Tesla short-sellers took another hit on Tuesday after the electric car maker’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he could take the company private at $420 per share.

Shares surged as Musk’s verified Twitter account posted details about potentially becoming a private company. Tesla has yet to comment on the veracity of Musk’s tweets.

Traders with short positions on the company cumulatively lost more than $680 million as the stock rallied more than 5%, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3 Partners’ managing director of predicative analytics. Tesla shares were up more than 7% when Nasdaq halted trading on the stock just after 2 p.m. ET, dealing further damage to shorts.

Trading has yet to resume.

Tesla short-sellers have now lost the equivalent of more than $2.4 billion so far this year. Shares spiked in recent days after the company reiterated guidance that it would become profitable by the end of 2018, even as the company burns through cash in its bid to meet production benchmarks for its flagship Model 3 sedan.

Musk has repeatedly criticized Tesla short-sellers in recent months while touting the company’s ability to meet production goals, despite some skepticism on Wall Street. The Tesla CEO tweeted in July that short-sellers only had a few weeks until their positions would “explode.”