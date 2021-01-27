Expand / Collapse search
Steven Cohen's fund Point72 suffers 15% loss amid GameStop frenzy: NYT

The losses at Point72, which manages nearly $19 billion in assets, came in part from its investment in hedge fund Melvin Capital Management

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 27

Billionaire investor Steven Cohen's Point72 Asset Management has suffered a nearly 15% loss this year due to a sudden surge in the shares of video-game retailer GameStop Corp, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The losses at Point72, which manages nearly $19 billion in assets, came in part from its investment in hedge fund Melvin Capital Management, which had made a massive bet against GameStop, the report said.

GMEGAMESTOP CORP347.51+199.53+134.84%

But as GameStop soared 700% over the past two weeks, boosted by increased interest among amateur investors, Melvin faced sudden losses.

One of the rescuers was Cohen's hedge fund, which has roughly $1 billion under management with Melvin, NYT said.

SEC MONITORING MARKET VOLATILITY AFTER GAMESTOP, AMC TRADING CHAOS

Point72 decided to add $750 million, Melvin said on Monday, besides accepting an investment of $2 billion from Citadel, the Chicago-based hedge fund led by Ken Griffin.

Point72 declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

A spokesman for Melvin, founded in 2014 by Gabriel Plotkin, said the fund has closed out its position in GameStop and repositioned the portfolio.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)