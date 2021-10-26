Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business

Spanx founder is gifting her employees dream vacations

Blakely surprised her employees with a dream trip.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely is tripping – in the best way!  

In celebration of selling the shapewear brand for a cool $1.2 billion, Blakely, 50, surprised each of her Spanx employees with an elite trip to their dream destinations and an extra $10,000 for splurging while on their excursions.   

"To celebrate this moment, I have bought each one of you two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world," the self-made mogul announced to a room full of her delightfully flabbergasted staffers Friday.  

Spanx founder Sara Blakely at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in October 2018 in New York City. Recently, Blakely gifted her employees with dream vacations.  (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company / Getty Images)

BLACKSTONE BUYING MAJORITY STAKE IN SPANX 

A viral Instagram clip of Blakely’s big announcement shows Spanx personnel screaming, crying and embracing one another in excitement over the wildly thoughtful work perk.  

"And you know if you go on a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner or you might want to go out to a really nice hotel," the benevolent boss continued. 

"So, with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10K to spend on your trip," she added. (It’s not clear from the video how many employees the company has.) 

Blakely – who brokered the billion-dollar sale of her undergarment empire with investment management company Blackstone last week – captioned footage of her generous giving with "I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Spanx founder Sara Blakely speaks at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in October 2018 in New York City. Recently, Blakely gave her employees dream trips to celebrate selling the shapewear brand.  (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company / Getty Images)

Spanx and Blakely did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.  

And her elated employees couldn’t wait to tell the world which part of the world they’d soon be exploring courtesy of the corset queen.  

"I’m heading to Japan," said a sparked Spanx worker in the vid. "I’m going to go on my honeymoon with my fiancé and we’re going to Bora Bora," yelped another in utter disbelief. 

One guy even said he planned to elope with his girlfriend in Sweden.  

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO 

And for lavishing her team with this elite treat, social media is lavishing Blakely with nothing but applause. 

"Sara Blakely is a legend," a fan tweeted. "Just sold her bootstrapped company Spanx for $1.2B. Did it with just $5K in the pocket. Today she gifted all 500 employees two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world and $10K to enjoy the vacation. Legend" 

This article first appeared in the New York Post 