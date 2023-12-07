Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence
Published

Sam Altman says he was 'totally wrong' about antisemitism, especially on the left: 'So f--ked'

The ChatGPT founder said that he was 'totally wrong' about the rise in antisemitism

close
Panelists Liz Peek and Deroy Murdock react to Congress grilling university officials over antisemitism on campuses on 'Kudlow.' video

Universities fail to condemn antisemitism: 'It's pretty pathetic'

Panelists Liz Peek and Deroy Murdock react to Congress grilling university officials over antisemitism on campuses on 'Kudlow.'

Sam Altman, the Open AI founder and CEO, said that he was "totally wrong" about antisemitism not being as "bad as people claimed," particularly on the left.

Altman, who recently wrestled control of the company he founded back from the runaway board, took to X on Thursday night to discuss the dramatic wave of antisemitism across the U.S.

The ChatGPT founder, who is Jewish, said that "for a long time" he believed that antisemitism was "not as bad" as people said.

"For a long time I said that antisemitism, particularly on the American left, was not as bad as people claimed," Altman said. "I'd like to just state that I was totally wrong."

SAM ALTMAN HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN REINSTATED ATOP OPENAI AS CEO

Sam Altman looks on at APEC summit

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looks on during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The APEC summit is being held in San Francisco and runs through November 17.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The artificial intelligence CEO said that while he doesn't fully understand antisemitism or what to do about it, it is "so f-----." 

SAM ALTMAN NAMED AS TIME MAGAZINE'S CEO OF THE YEAR

"I still don't understand it, really," Altman said. "Or know what to do about it. But it is so f-----."

OpenAI Sam Altman Ilya Sutskever

Sam Altman (L), US entrepreneur, investor, programmer, and founder and CEO of artificial intelligence company OpenAI, and the company's co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, speak together at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv on June 5, 2023. (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This week, the OpenAI founder was chosen by Time magazine as "CEO of the year."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Building superintelligence is going to be a society-wide project," Altman told Time. "We would like to be one of the shapers, but it’s not going to be something that one company just does. It will be far bigger than any one company."

Fox News Digital's Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.