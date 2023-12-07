Sam Altman says he was 'totally wrong' about antisemitism, especially on the left: 'So f--ked'

Sam Altman, the Open AI founder and CEO, said that he was "totally wrong" about antisemitism not being as "bad as people claimed," particularly on the left.

Altman, who recently wrestled control of the company he founded back from the runaway board, took to X on Thursday night to discuss the dramatic wave of antisemitism across the U.S.

The ChatGPT founder, who is Jewish, said that "for a long time" he believed that antisemitism was "not as bad" as people said.

"For a long time I said that antisemitism, particularly on the American left, was not as bad as people claimed," Altman said. "I'd like to just state that I was totally wrong."

The artificial intelligence CEO said that while he doesn't fully understand antisemitism or what to do about it, it is "so f-----."

"I still don't understand it, really," Altman said. "Or know what to do about it. But it is so f-----."

This week, the OpenAI founder was chosen by Time magazine as "CEO of the year."

"Building superintelligence is going to be a society-wide project," Altman told Time. "We would like to be one of the shapers, but it’s not going to be something that one company just does. It will be far bigger than any one company."

