Salesforce founder backs tax to help San Francisco's homeless crisis

Salesforce founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff is urging business leaders to back the homeless tax measure to solve the homeless problem in San Francisco.

“This is a very serious crisis of homeless right here in San Francisco,” Benioff told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis on Wednesday.

On November 6, San Francisco voters will cast their ballot on a tax plan designed to solve the issue.

The Proposition C initiative would impose a corporate tax on businesses with over $50 million in revenue to fund the city’s homeless facilities and services.

“We need a half of one percent tax to make this happen and that is what we are advocating, that’s why I am supporting Proposition C,” Benioff said on “After the Bell.”

Salesforce is the largest employer and tech company in San Francisco worth $100 billion.

“It’s critical for my business that this happens because homeless is becoming a material problem for Salesforce,” Benioff said.

The state’s Proposition C would raise $300 million a year and as many as 400 businesses would be affected if the bill passes.

San Francisco is one of the most innovative cities in America creating hundreds of billions of dollars of market capitalization.

“In San Francisco, we need prop C because we need to generate the money to build those shelters and to get these people off the streets,” Benioff said.