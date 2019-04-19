Robert Kraft spa video leaked and up for sale, attorneys allege

After someone reportedly attempted to sell a video that shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaged in illicit sexual activities with workers at a Florida spa, attorneys for two women charged in the sting operation allege that law enforcement may have leaked the footage.

The attorneys filed a motion accusing law enforcement and prosecutors in the prostitution case of leaking the video in violation of a court order.

“Considering the fact that only the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Jupiter Police Department has possession, custody, and control of the video surveillance, it is a logical conclusion that someone must have leaked the video surveillance, in direct violation of this Court’s Order,” the attorneys said.

Kraft was one of dozens of people arrested earlier this year for ties to a prostitution ring that operated out of massage parlors in Florida. The attorneys represent Lei Wang and Hua Zhang, two women accused of having ties to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

The filing in Palm Beach County Circuit Court came after gossip publisher The Blast claimed someone had approached them with footage that purportedly showed a naked Kraft engaged in a sex act while laying on a massage table. A Jupiter police spokesman downplayed the likelihood that the footage was actually up for sale, noting that the video has not surfaced.

“If anyone had it, they would have released it by now,” the spokesman told the Associated Press.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of soliciting a prostitute. The 77-year-old Patriots owner could face a lengthy NFL suspension and fine for his involvement in the case, even if he is found not guilty.

Kraft’s attorneys have fought to block prosecutors from releasing the surveillance footage, arguing that it would hurt his chances of receiving a fair trial and violate his right to privacy. A judge temporarily blocked the video’s release earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.