Pro-life CEO says women are being ‘misled’ about pregnancy as abortion pill fight reaches Supreme Court

EXCLUSIVE: As the Supreme Court weighs access to the abortion pill mifepristone, EveryLife founder and CEO Sarah Gabel Seifert says women are not being told the full truth about pregnancy and motherhood.

Seifert, whose pro-life diaper company launched a new "ReThink Pregnancy" campaign ahead of Mother’s Day, told FOX Business in an exclusive on-camera interview that the abortion pill debate reflects a broader cultural message shaping how women view pregnancy.

"I would say one of the biggest lies that women are told is that they should completely fear pregnancy," Seifert said.

She argued that young women are increasingly being taught to see pregnancy as something to avoid rather than understand.

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"It's so unfortunate that today culture is telling women that pregnancy and motherhood is something to run away from, to avoid," she said.

Her comments come as the high court considers whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to remain in place after a lower court ruling reinstated an in-person dispensing requirement for the drug.

Seifert criticized how abortion pills are being discussed and distributed, particularly when used without direct medical oversight.

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"It’s really unfortunate what’s happening with the abortion pill debate right now, because what’s happened for young people today is that they’re being told that this medication is acceptable to take in your home alone without seeking medical advice and going to see a doctor to confirm with an ultrasound that you do indeed have a viable pregnancy," Seifert said.

She added that such situations can leave women vulnerable.

"If we actually cared about women and their health, then we would not be wanting to put them in such a vulnerable state," she said. "And so the more that we can be fighting against the abortion pill being distributed, especially via mail, the better off women are going to be and the better off our society is going to be."

Recent filings before the Supreme Court have raised similar concerns. In an amicus brief led by Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Cassidy and House Speaker Mike Johnson, more than 100 lawmakers argued that expanded access to mifepristone by mail has increased the risk of coercion and reduced medical oversight.

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The brief cites alleged cases in which women were pressured or unknowingly given abortion pills obtained online, arguing that in-person requirements could help prevent abuse and better protect patients. Lawmakers are urging the Supreme Court to reinstate in-person dispensing requirements while the case proceeds.

Seifert framed her argument as part of a larger cultural shift, saying messaging around pregnancy, marriage and family has long-term consequences.

"When we have fear, that is the leading message to young women today around getting married, around having children, it’s going to cause a culture to not prioritize the things that actually leave a legacy here in this world," she said.

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EveryLife, which Seifert founded in 2023, sells diapers and baby products directly to consumers and supports pregnancy resource centers nationwide by providing essential supplies to families in need. The company has also donated millions of diapers to those centers, according to Seifert.

Seifert said her campaign aims to counter that narrative by encouraging women to see pregnancy differently.

"For so long, culture has said that pregnancy is something to fear. It’s something to avoid. It’s something that will cause a setback in your life," she said. "And what we’re saying at EveryLife and AAPLOG is quite the opposite. That pregnancy is a blessing, that it is a benefit to your body, and that it’s something to embrace and something to get excited for."

She described motherhood as a uniquely important role.

"The reality is I can be replaced, you could be replaced. Women can be replaced in the workforce at any moment in time," Seifert said. "But the one role that is irreplaceable is being a mother."

Seifert also characterized pregnancy as an empowering experience.

"What we’re saying at EveryLife is that we should embrace that reality because I believe that pregnancy and being a mother is our superpower," she said. "Women and mothers are superheroes."

The ReThink Pregnancy campaign, launched in partnership with the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, highlights scientific and personal perspectives about pregnancy that organizers say are often missing from mainstream discussions.

Seifert said the campaign also seeks to reframe common perceptions about pregnancy-related changes.

"If we actually realize that what’s happening is our brain is rewiring, that our brain is actually enlarging in a lot of ways to be able to take on more empathy, to be able to take more responsibilities for this new child that is growing in our womb, we begin to see it as a blessing," she said.

Seifert said she believes declining birthrates are another reason the conversation matters.

"We need to see more children in the United States of America," she said. "I know we’re about to celebrate 250 years as a country and I want to see another 250 years."

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Asked what she would say to a woman afraid of becoming a mother, Seifert said she would encourage her to examine that fear.

"When you really start to think about fear and you assess where it’s coming from, you start to realize that when you’re in fear, it’s hard to see right from wrong," she said.

She closed with a message to mothers.

"Life is a gift. Being a mother is one of the greatest roles in the entire world," Seifert said. "A lot of times, it goes unseen. But I do hope today that every mother out there listening feels loved, feels seen, and knows that the work that they’re doing is so vital."