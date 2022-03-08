P&G ending new capital investments, reducing portfolio in Russia

Procter & Gamble Co. is ending all new capital investments in Russia and "significantly reducing" its portfolio to focus on basic hygiene, health , and personal care items, CEO Jon Moeller said in a letter to employees posted on its website on Monday.

Big investors such as New York State's pension fund are telling companies they should consider pausing operations in Russia as Russia invades neighboring Ukraine.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G is also suspending all media, advertising, and promotional activity, Moeller said in the post. The company said on its website that its Russian division makes Tide detergent, Pampers diapers, and Gillette razors.

P&G has 2,500 direct employees in Russia and 500 in Ukraine, according to a spokesperson. Moeller said in the blog post that the company "proactively suspended" operations in Ukraine and is providing evacuation support, financial assistance, food, and shelter to help employees.

P&G's business in Russia and Ukraine accounts for less than 2% of the company's global sales, a spokesperson said.

P&G had $76.1 billion in global net sales in its last fiscal year.