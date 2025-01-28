Expand / Collapse search
Business Leaders
Nvidia CEO loses over $20B in net worth after stock tanks

Jensen Huang’s current net worth ranks among the 20 largest fortunes in the world

Nvidia or Google will conquer quantum computing: Cody Willard

SKTLs Space Crypto co-founder Cody Willard explains how A.I. will impact the future of business on 'Making Money.' 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang saw his personal fortune tumble on Monday amid turbulence in U.S. tech stocks. 

His net worth hit $103.7 billion by the end of the trading day, marking a $20.8 billion drop, Forbes reported.

The outlet, which tracks the fortunes of billionaires, linked the 11-figure decrease in his net worth to Nvidia’s stock falling 17% over the course of the day. 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via / Getty Images)

Shares of Nvidia and other U.S. tech companies, particularly those with links to the artificial intelligence sector, fell on Monday after the popularity of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek raised concerns among investors over American dominance in the sector.

CHINA'S DEEPSEEK DERAILS NASDAQ, NVIDIA, AI DARLINGS

DeepSeek wrote in a paper last month that it trained its DeepSeek-V3 model with less than $6 million worth of computing power from what it says are 2,000 Nvidia H800 chips to achieve a level of performance on par with the most advanced models from OpenAI and Meta.

DeepSeek's AI chatbot

Shares of Nvidia and other U.S. tech companies, particularly those with links to the artificial intelligence sector, fell on Monday after the popularity of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek raised concerns among investors over American dominance in the sec (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Huang co-founded Nvidia over three decades ago and has a roughly 3% holding in the company, Forbes reported. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 127.62 +9.20 +7.77%

Huang’s current net worth ranks among the 20 largest fortunes in the world, according to the outlet. His net worth crossed the $100 billion mark for the first time in May of last year.

WHAT IS THE CHINESE AI STARTUP DEEPSEEK?

Nvidia headquarters

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Aug. 28, 2024. (Loren Elliott/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

The company’s market capitalization hovered around $2.98 trillion as of Tuesday. 

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.