Nissan ex-chair Ghosn set for first public appearance after escape

Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced former chairman of Nissan will make his first public appearance on Wednesday, more than a week after his dramatic escape from Japan ahead of his trial for alleged financial misconduct.

He'll speak to journalists in Beirut after smuggling himself from Tokyo to the Lebanese capital where he grew up.

Lebanese authorities have not made any comments about the news conference and it was not immediately clear whether they intend to summon him for questioning.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on financial misconduct charges of under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust. He was out on bail – and was supposedly being watched closely – in Japan when he fled the country.

Media reports have said that he left his residence alone, met two men at a Tokyo hotel, and then took a bullet train to Osaka before boarding a private jet hidden inside a case for musical equipment.

He flew to Istanbul and was then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30.

Lebanese authorities have said Ghosn entered the country on a legal passport, casting doubt on the possibility they would hand him over to Japan.

Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, and the Interpol notice does not require Lebanon to arrest him.

Ghosn was expected to go on trial in Tokyo in April.

Ghosn denies all the charges.

