News Corp pledges AUD$5M to Australian bushfire relief

News Corp announced Monday that it is making a major donation to help with Australian bushfire relief.

The media company is making an initial AUD$5 million contribution to charitable organizations in Australia benefiting local firefighters, providing emergency services to communities affected by the fires, and participating in the long-term revival of those communities.

"It is clear that confronting the bushfire disaster in Australia requires both an immediate response and an ongoing investment in rebuilding the lives and livelihoods of those most affected by the fires across the country," said Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman. "As a company with roots in Australia and an abiding commitment to its people and communities, we are determined to help, both in this time of great need, and well into the future, as the hard work of restoration continues."

News Corp's AUD$5 million pledge is in addition to other commitments being made by the company, its businesses and people, including:

Rupert and Jerry Murdoch have pledged AUD$2 million to Australian bushfire relief.

Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch last week pledged AUD$2 million to rural relief and recovery efforts.

News Corp is contributing USD$50,000 to the American Australian Association's Bushfire Relief Fund in conjunction with its 2020 Arts Awards on January 30 in New York.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News. Fox and News Corp were part of the same company until it split in 2013.