Inside Bill Gates' mind: Netflix doc shines light on Microsoft founder

Netflix is releasing a three-part docuseries about billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates – giving subscribers the chance to go “inside Bill’s brain,” the streaming service announced in a new trailer for the doc.

“A journey through his mind could make a world of difference,” reads the approximately two-minute-long teaser, released by Netflix on Thursday.

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” was directed by four-time Academy Award winner David Guggenheim and is slated to be released on Sept. 20.

At the beginning of the teaser, Gates is asked his biggest fear, to which he responds: "I don't want my brain to stop working."

Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975; the company went public on March 13, 1986 – opening at $21 per share, and increasing to $35.50 per share by the end of the day – and quickly grew into a multibillion-dollar tech and software behemoth.

The documentary features other big names, such as Gates’ wife, Melinda, and longtime friend Warren Buffett, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.