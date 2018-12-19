NBA superstar LeBron James has earned $765M since 2003: Report

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a virtual lock to surpass $1 billion in career earnings from his basketball career and business interests off the court within the next few years, according to a report Wednesday.

At just 33 years old, James has amassed an estimated $765 million from various revenue streams since entering the NBA in 2003, ESPN reported. That total includes $387 million from NBA contracts – counting his current four-year, $153.3 million deal with the Lakers – and $300 million through his lifetime endorsement deal with Nike.

A savvy investor, James’ stakes in various companies have also yielded strong returns. His investments in Beats By Dre headphones and Blaze Pizza are valued at $55 million, while a small ownership stake in English soccer club Liverpool is now worth $25.5 million more than its original purchase price. James is also co-founder of the media production company “Uninterrupted,” and is set to star in a “Space Jam” film sequel.

It’s too early to tell if James will look to sign a new contract – he will be 37 when his current deal expires in 2022. But his lifetime contract with Nike alone is reportedly worth $1 billion, and James’ diverse business portfolio ensures several sources of revenue for years to come.

James could soon join NBA legend Michael Jordan as a rare athlete-turned-billionaire. Jordan’s net worth is estimated to be $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.