Market volatility should lead investors to a diversified portfolio: CME Group CEO

CME Group Chairman Terry Duffy told FOX Business that investors must take a measured approach and have well-diversified portfolio when investing in a mercurial market.

Continue Reading Below

“You just can’t just put all your eggs into one basket for a lack of a better term,” he said on Tuesday. You have to manage your risk, be diversified in your portfolios and understand that we are going to have volatile times.”

Investors are coping with an unpredictable market that last week saw Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq experience its worst week since March. The same indices had its best performance since 2016 the week prior.

“I think people are having a really hard time adjusting to the way the markets are trading now,” Duffy said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”

The Dow’s volatility continued Tuesday closing lower after climbing more than 300 points before dipping more than 500 points over investor fears of a government shutdown.

“We’ve never seen a government act like we’ve had here in the United States. I am not saying it’s good, bad or indifferent. It’s just a little bit more unique and it’s influencing the markets more than it ever had,” Duffy said.